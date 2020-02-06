The Berlin-Gorham Mountaineers on Wednesday dedicated their game against Kennett to benefit Karen Berube and her organization “Karen’s Krusaders.”
The Krusaders group was established to recognize and aid people battling cancer. In collaboration with Coos County Women’s Health Cervical Center Unit, the group has raised thousands of dollars over the last three years.
This year, donations from local businesses and hockey enthusiasts in Berlin and Gorham raised over $3,000 for Berube and her organization. The game ended in a 3-3 tie.