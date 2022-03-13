PLYMOUTH — The Berlin/Gorham boys hockey team’s 3-1 victory over Belmont/Gilford in the NHIAA Division III championship game Sunday night at Hanaway Rink could have been mistaken for a Mountaineers offensive-zone practice drill.
Top-seeded Berlin/Gorham (20-1) spent almost the entire game in the Bulldogs’ zone on its way to capturing a third straight Division III title. The third-seeded Bulldogs (16-5) did not register a shot on goal in the second period and logged just one over the final 15 minutes.
Berlin/Gorham defeated the Bulldogs twice in the regular season — 2-1 on Dec. 23 and 4-1 on Feb. 9.
Belmont/Gilford’s Bradley McIntire opened the game’s scoring with 4:36 left in the first period. The senior forward collected his own rebound and beat Mountaineers sophomore goaltender Kolin Melanson (four saves) glove side after a behind-the-net feed from Adam Ribeiro.
The Mountaineers camped out in the Belmont/Gilford zone in the second period, leading to goals from Carter Poulin and Landyn Croteau that gave them a 2-1 advantage entering the third frame.
Poulin, a senior defenseman, broke the 1-1 tie with his power-play goal from the high slot that came with 2:12 remaining before the second intermission. Croteau, a junior forward, knotted the score at one goal each with his goal through traffic 7:13 into the middle period.
Mountaineers sophomore forward Jamison Walsh capped the game’s scoring with an empty-net goal with 2.5 seconds remaining.
Belmont/Gilford sophomore goaltender Colin Logan (33 saves) made three consecutive saves before Croteau’s tally. Berlin/Gorham sophomore forward Cam Pake screened Logan on Poulin’s goal.
The Mountaineers outshot Belmont/Gilford, 10-4, in the first period and 35-5 overall.
The Bulldogs went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-2 on the power play.
Griffin Melanson and Jonah Berthiaume both logged an assist for Berlin/Gorham.