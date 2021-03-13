For the first time in a decade, the Bishop Guertin of Nashua boys basketball program is back on top of Division I.
On Saturday night, the Cardinals defeated Winnacunnet of Hampton, 42-35 at Oyster River High School in Durham, securing head coach John Fisher’s first championship at the helm and the program’s third in its history. The Cardinals last won the crown in 2011 and last competed for it in 2013.
A bout between evenly matched teams, the game was won and lost at the free throw line. Bishop Guertin (19-4) took care of business at the line, hitting 10 of 14 free throw attempts, while Winnacunnet went 10-for-24.
Nathan Kane, who transferred to BG from Nashua North, led the way, making three of his freebies on his way to 11 points. Fellow senior Dylan Santosuosso (game-high 12 points) was effective at the line as well and played a big role in putting the game out of reach in the fourth.
Up 34-26 with about three minutes remaining, Santosuosso calmly knocked down a pair of free throws to extend the BG lead to 10 for the first time in the game. Winnacunnet’s Brett Marelli immediately responded with a layup, but Santosuosso wasted no time in getting one of his own.
It ended up being a much-needed response. Winnacunnet (12-4) put a scare into the Cardinals shortly thereafter by going on a 5-0 run to cut the deficit in half, but Santosuosso started closing the door with a transition layup in the final minute. Javaris Ellison slammed it shut with a dunk.
After struggling to find good looks at the basket in the first half due to BG’s stifling man-to-man defense, Winnacunnet came out in the second half a lot more patient in its halfcourt sets. Working the ball around the perimeter, the Warriors were able to find open driving lanes to either get straight to the rim or to the free throw line. It didn’t hurt that BG big man Lucas Baker picked up his fourth foul early on in the third quarter and had to go to the bench the rest of the period.
The first quarter began slowly as each side attempted to feel the other out. Winnacunnet’s Sam Andreottola put the first points on the board with a three and the score stayed locked at 3-0 until the midway point of the quarter. The Warriors’ matchup zone initially gave BG problems, but the Cardinals stuck with it and John Sullivan eventually broke the ice. Kane followed his teammate up with a layup to give BG its first lead of the ball game and later hit a three that put the Cardinals back in front after Winnacunnet’s James O’Hara knocked in a pair of freebies.
Dylan Santosuosso opened the second quarter with a three pointer that extended the Cardinals’ lead to 10-5. Traded twos — a layup by Winnacunnet’s Braiden Burns, free throws from BG’s Nathan Kane — moved things to 12-7 before the Warriors went on a 6-1 run to tie the game at 13. BG took off from there, though, ending the half on a 7-0 run behind another three from Santosuosso, free throws from Ellison and a buzzer-beating tip-in by Matt Santosuosso.
Andreottola led Winnacunnet with nine points.