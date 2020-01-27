Bishop Guertin High School’s Caroline Fischer on Monday was named the 2019-20 Gatorade New Hampshire Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Fischer as New Hampshire’s best high school girls’ cross country runner.
The 5-foot-8 senior won the New Hampshire Meet of Champions, clocking a 17:55.30 to finish nearly five seconds ahead of her next-closest competitor. Fischer also ran the fastest all-divisions time of the day in winning the Division I state title, breaking the tape in 18:16.50 and leading the Cardinals to a second-place finish as a team. Bishop Guertin was also runner-up at the Meet of Champions.
Fischer took seventh (18:47.0) at the New England Cross Country Championship, lifting the Cardinals to seventh place there. Also the 2019 NHIAA Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, she is a 16-time All-State honoree between track and cross country, and has received All-New England recognition four times.
Her athletic resume is all the more impressive given that she competes despite dealing with chronic Lyme disease.
She has signed a National Letter of Intent to run on scholarship at Providence College in the fall.