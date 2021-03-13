A three-goal scoring outburst to open the second period carried the Bishop Guertin of Nashua girls hockey team to a 6-1 victory over St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover and its first NHIAA state championship game Saturday at Dover Ice Arena.
The victory completed a 17-0 season for the Cardinals, whose only other previous title-game appearance came in 2010.
St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover (18-1) did not allow more than two goals in any of its previous 18 games.
Bishop Guertin, which led 1-0 after the opening 15 minutes, scored its three second-period goals over the first 3:04 of the frame to blow the game open.
BG sophomore forward Jill Scanlon built a 2-0 Cardinals lead 55 seconds into the middle period with her close-range shot that beat sophomore St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover goaltender Diana Pivirotto (29 saves) glove side. Classmate Jenna Lynch, who finished with two goals, scored on a rifling wrister from the left circle 50 seconds later.
Senior Lindsay Hult scored on a two-on-one rush alongside classmate Kathryn Simpson following a St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover neutral-zone turnover to give the Cardinals a 4-0 lead.
“Second period, we shored up a couple of our shortcomings in the first period,” seventh-year Bishop Guertin coach Scott Ciszek said. “We got good pressure in the neutral zone and offensive zone, which is where the puck stayed for a good portion of that period.”
Lynch and Simpson scored the Cardinals’ third-period goals over the final 8:41.
The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission after spending most of the first period in the St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover zone.
Bishop Guertin, which had its three power-play opportunities and a 16-2 shots-on-goal advantage in the first period, opened the game’s scoring at the 6:07 mark. Senior forward Brooke Yabroudy put home a shot from the doorstep to finish a tic-tac-toe play.
St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover coach Al Oliveira said penalties prevented his team from creating offensive chances in the opening frame.
“That’s six minutes of time where you can’t have any offense,” Oliveira said. “Then you have to get things back in place (with lines) after the penalty so realistically that’s eight minutes or so we couldn’t attack. ... We couldn’t get that flow going again.”
St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover got on the board 6:48 into the second period, when senior Olivia Kimball scored from the left circle off an assist from freshman Juliana Grella. Kimball’s tally marked her team’s fourth shot on goal.
Bishop Guertin senior netminder Sarah King made seven saves. Cardinals junior Julie McLaughlin logged two assists.
“They weren’t giving up a lot of goals all season,” Ciszek said of St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover. “We knew we had a pretty explosive offense. What it was going to come down to is our offense versus their defense — what is better to have?”