EXETER — The drought is over for the Bishop Guertin High School girls soccer program.
Top-seeded BG won the program’s first championship since 1992 by beating third-seeded Bedford, 1-0, Sunday night in the Division I championship game at Exeter High School.
Senior Emily Neily scored the game’s lone goal when she blasted a rebound past Bedford goalkeeper Zoe Santos with 24:19 to play.
BG’s only other title in girls soccer came when it beat Fall Mountain for the Class M/S championship at the end of the 1992 season. The Cardinals reached the Division I final in 2004, but dropped a 2-1 decision to Manchester West.
Junior Erin Morris was in the BG goal for most of the game. Her biggest save came on a shot from about 20 yards away with 52 seconds to play. Morris was shaken up on the play and had to leave the game. Sophomore Ashlyn Guerrette replaced Morris for a brief time before Morris returned to the goal.
The Cardinals completed their season with a 17-1-1 record. Bedford finished 16-2-2.
BG’s path to the championship included a bye in the first round, a 6-0 victory over No. 9 Alvirne in the quarterfinals and a 4-1 triumph over No. 5 Pinkerton Academy in the semifinals. Bedford advanced by beating No. 14 Nashua South 7-0 in the first round, No. 6 Timberlane 6-2 in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Portsmouth 1-0 in the semifinals.
The best scoring chance by either team in a scoreless first half came late in the half when BG’s Martha Lord hit the crossbar and the Cardinals failed to capitalize on the rebound.
The Bulldogs and Cardinals played to a scoreless tie during the regular season.
Bedford was playing in the Division I championship game for the sixth time in the last nine years. The Bulldogs beat Exeter 1-0 in the 2013 title game, and finished as the runners-up in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017.