DOVER — Despite a hospital visit brought on by a flu diagnosis, there was no way St. Thomas Aquinas coach Dan Strabone was going to miss Saturday afternoon’s boys’ hockey game against Garrison City rival Dover High School.
It was tough for Strabone to muster any energy to crack a smile, but he was happy was what he saw during a 4-2 victory by defending Division II champions St. Thomas inside the Dover Ice Arena.
“My wife had to drive me here, but there was no way I wasn’t going to be here,” Strabone said.”I thought it took a little bit of time to get going and we struggled a bit, but then we got our feet going in the second period. I’m pretty happy with the effort and I thought the boys played pretty hard.”
Senior Chase Gagnon netted a pair of goals to lead St. Thomas (10-3-1) to its sixth straight victory and a season sweep of the Green Wave. St. Thomas defeated Dover by a 4-1 score last month. The game was also marked the 11th Annual Pink Game, with all proceeds going to the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital’s Seacoast Cancer Center.
“It always feels good to beat them and there is no better team to score against, that’s for sure,” Gagnon said. “There was a lot of energy in here, it was for a good cause. That’s the biggest student section that we’ve had and hopefully we can get that now every game after we beat those guys.”
While St. Thomas is hitting its stride as the tournament approaches, Dover (7-7) is a reeling after a 5-0 start to the season. The Green Wave have been hit hard with injuries and losing a couple of key players the rest of the season due to off-the-ice issues.
“We’ve had a tough stretch of the schedule and we’ve certainly haven’t fared too well with it,” Dover coach Mike Young said.
“We’ve had some personnel issues, we’ve had some ups-and-downs, and that’s just the nature of high school sports.”
Dover took 1-0 lead when Wyatt Allaire’s rebound off Doug Gnall’s shot beat St. Thomas goalie Britton Dunbar (16 saves) with 2:15 left in the first period.
Gagnon countered midway through the second off an assist from Matt Barnes, but St. Thomas was then called for a five-minute major. The Green Wave capitalized to take a 2-1 lead when Alex Dureau scored off assists from Gnall and Connor Thomas with 3:14 left in the second.
What should’ve been a momentum builder for Dover shortly turned into momentum killer after Barnes picked up a loose puck off a turnover in Dover’s end and beat goalie Devon Lapierre (23 saves) for a short-handed goal to tie the score at 2-2 with 2:14 remaining in the second.
“I felt like we had a couple of chances to shift the tempo of the game in our favor, and obviously one of the main ones was giving up that short-handed goal after we just scored one on a power play,” Young said. “A couple of their goals were crucial turnovers on our end and they ended up in the back of the net.”
“That was huge. Barnes broke free and he went short side on Devon. We were lucky to have that,” Strabone said. “He’s around the puck a lot and thank God he was able to bury that one. He’s had a couple of chances like that before and it hasn’t gone his way.
Strabone had been waiting for Gagnon to have a breakout game after struggling to score goals the past few weeks. Gagnon unleashed a laser off an assist from Brendan Chrisom to give the Saints a 3-2 lead with 10:11 left.
“That was just mostly just getting in on the net, I just spun around and went to the bottom corner,” Gagnon said. “Chrisom gave me a nice cross.”
Will MacLean capped off the game’s scoring with an empty-net goal with 16 seconds remaining.
This season has produced more success than Gagnon and the seven other St. Thomas seniors expected as they were joined by 13 freshmen in their quest to defend their Division II .championship The Saints are third in the Division II standings behind Goffstown and Keene.
“It’s been a very nice surprise to be this young and to have this much success,” Gagnon said. “We feel pretty good.”