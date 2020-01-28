MANCHESTER — Tuesday night’s game between Hanover and Manchester West featured two of the best players not only in Division II but possibly the state in Marauders senior Charlie Adams and Blue Knights freshman Kur Teng.
The two combined to score 62 of the game’s 160 points in what was a fast-paced up-and-down affair at West’s Quinn Gym. Adams, who finished the game with 32, had a little more help, though, and it resulted in an 82-78 win for the Marauders.
Hanover improved to 8-0.
Henry Pikus added 24 points to the Marauders’ cause, including an 8-of-9 showing from the free throw line in the fourth quarter that helped keep West from making a late comeback. Hanover also received 13 points from Nolan Gantrish, who hit three 3-pointers over the last 16 minutes.
In comparison, Teng’s 30 points were supplemented by a 26-point performance from Josh Rose, who caught fire from beyond the arc and hit six 3s in the second half. His biggest shot came from the left corner with 6.9 seconds left in the game and made the score 81-78. West’s next highest scorer was Davian Robles with nine.
“Teng had a really good first half and we knew that we had to make him work harder in the second half,” Hanover coach Tim Winslow said. “I played a lot of kids off the bench in the first half and those kids can play. It helps keep us fresh.”
The lack of another scoring option particularly hurt West in the third quarter. Teng scored just two points in that frame while Rose had nine and Robles had three.
Meanwhile Adams, who is headed to Brown University to play soccer, went off for 12, Gantrish had seven and Jai White added six.
As a result, Hanover outscored West 28-14 in the third period and turned numerous Blue Knights turnovers into either points or simply lost chances for the Knights to maintain control.
West (4-6) ended the first half on a 13-0 run that gave it a 43-32 lead going into halftime and total momentum in its favor, too.
“We had some turnovers that turned into easy baskets from them (in the second quarter),” Winslow said. “And the other thing is we were coming down and making one pass and shooting. We were settling for shots and not really running our offense. In the second half we did a better job of running our offense and we got shots that we wanted and also got to the basket.
“They played well in the first half and earned that lead, but we knew that we had to play better defense and take care of the ball. We had 16 turnovers in the first half, three in the second.”
The first quarter was really the Adams and Teng show. Teng scored his team’s first six points of the game and finished the frame with 12. Adams nailed three triples on his way to 13 points. The score was tied at 22 to begin the second period.