BEDFORD — The Bedford High School boys’ basketball team has been plagued by slow starts this season and Friday night was no different. The Bulldogs trailed by eight points at halftime but a second-half surge powered them to a 54-40 Division I home victory over Goffstown.
The Grizzlies (4-6) led by as many as 12 points in the first quarter and 26-18 at the half before Bedford (6-4) took over in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs went on a 10-0 run over the first 2:30 of the third quarter, which Jordan Dyer capped with an elbow trey to give his team its first lead of the game at 28-26. Dyer, who also began the run with a 3-pointer about 20 seconds into the second half, scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the third frame.
“Jordan Dyer was absolutely immense in the third quarter,” Bedford coach Mark Elmendorf said. “That’s the best he’s ever (played). I mean that’s just a great game.”
The lead changed hands six more times in the third quarter before Bedford took a 37-34 lead into the fourth quarter. Bedford took the lead for good on a deep Dyer 3-pointer with about two minutes left in the third frame.
Goffstown senior Derek Steckowych’s field goal 40 seconds into the fourth quarter trimmed the Bulldogs’ lead to one but that was as close as the Grizzlies got to knotting the score. Bedford led by at least three and as many as 15 the rest of the way.
“Bedford is a tremendous basketball team,” Goffstown coach Ryan Cowette said. “They’re a top-three team in the state and they made shots in the second half. They got out in transition, which is something we were trying to eliminate. We wanted to slow the game down but we fell into a faster-paced game than we would have liked in the second half.”
The Grizzlies jumped out to an 11-2 lead over the game’s first 3:31 and led 18-11 after the opening quarter.
Goffstown came into Friday night’s game coming off its 47-43 home loss to unbeaten Exeter on Tuesday, which marked the Blue Hawks’ closest bout of the season to that point.
“We played six really good quarters this week,” Cowette said. “We played Exeter great and we played well for a stretch (Friday) so we just need to build on those good moments and try to figure out how to put together a complete game going forward.”
Steckowych led Goffstown in scoring with 12 points alongside three rebounds. The Grizzlies also received 10 points and four boards from Robenson Baguidy, seven points from Thomas Dutton and a team-high five rebounds and four points from Myles Green.
Alongside Dyer’s 18-point outing, Bedford also received 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds from Richard Ravenelle, 10 points from Connor Butts and eight points and five boards from Justin O’Neill. Butts scored nine points in the fourth quarter, seven of which he earned from the free-throw line.
“That was a really good win for us,” Elmendorf said. “I just don’t know why we have to start out so poorly but I think (Goffstown) only had (14) points in the second half, which was huge...I thought we had really good decision-making at the end. I was really proud of them.”