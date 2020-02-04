DOVER — Signature wins in the month of February are a welcome sight for just about any NHIAA basketball team. That was most certainly the case for the Campbell High of Litchfield boys’ basketball team on Tuesday.
The Cougars worked through a 13-point deficit and two overtimes to nab a 75-68 win against Saint Thomas Aquinas of Dover. Following chances to complete the comeback in the regulation and the first overtime, Matt Dion (game-high 24 points) and Joaquin Heller (eight points) helped Campbell outscore STA 13-6 in the second overtime to put things away.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” Campbell coach Frank Girginis said. “We’ve been Jekyll and Hyde all year long, and I just told them it was time to look in the mirror. There was nothing more we could do with Xs and Os. It was about looking inside and playing with some heart and fire, and they amazed me.”
Dion and Heller scored six points apiece during the two overtimes while Carter Vedrani finished with 17 points overall for Campbell (6-5). The Saints (6-5) were led by 15 points from Nick Bryan while Nick Guerin and Diego Garcia added 14 and 12.
Campbell’s largest hole came as it started the fourth quarter, where the Cougars eventually climbed all the way out to tie the game with 1:14 left on a Vedrani second-chance bucket. Both teams missed chances to win in the closing seconds of regulation.
The Cougars were on the cusp of closing the door late in the second overtime before Guerin tied the game at 62-62 with a pick-pocket steal and finish on the other end for the Saints. STA also had its best chance to steal the win slip away on a missed layup with two seconds left in that first overtime.
The second overtime began with nine straight points from the Cougars, who took off from there. Campbell finished the final period 8-for-10 from the free-throw line after going 2-for-8 in the fourth quarter.
The Cougars’ defense was a force to be reckoned with late after allowing STA to outscore them 15-7 in the third quarter. The Cougars forced turnovers with varying schemes across the fourth quarter and both overtimes, holding the Saints to 12 points after the third-quarter frenzy.