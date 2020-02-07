MANCHESTER — For a team as young as the Manchester Central boys’ basketball team, it showed extreme poise in a 63-54 win over Manchester Memorial on Friday night.
The Crusaders put the Little Green behind the eight ball early, jumping out to a 15-3 lead that turned into a nine-point advantage going into the second frame only after Andrew Houghton hit a three with six seconds to go, stopping the run.
Memorial shot the three well in the opening frame, going 3-of-5 as a team. Jack Fitzgerald (19 points) was credited with one and added four more points to his quarter total at the line.
Something clicked for Central, though. The Little Green began the second quarter on a 7-0 run and outscored Memorial 24-9 in the period behind seven points from Houghton, who finished with 15, and six points from Baril Mowa, who ended with 19 points, tied for the game high.
An Angel Castro three gave Central its first lead — 19-18 — of the game at the five-minute mark.
Central took a 30-24 lead into the break.
“Usually we can have trouble scoring,” Lett said. “We were hopeful it wasn’t going to be one of those nights. The boys rebounded well (in the second quarter) and the crowd was great for us.”
Free throws helped Central both maintain and build its lead in the third period. The Little Green shot 7-of-7 from the line in the quarter and went 16-of-17 at the charity stripe for the game.
Mowa was especially effective in that frame, scoring seven and hitting all three of his freebies.
“Free throws are huge,” Lett said. “Especially with a team that struggles to score. I’m glad that the boys were able to focus tonight and make their free throws. They played great defense and I’m happy to get away with a win here tonight.”
After leading 46-36 going into the fourth, Memorial put a scare into Central when it got the lead down to six about midway through the quarter. Derrick Barikore was the catalyst for the Crusaders, using his speed and athleticism to both score and draw contact at the rim.
He scored 11 of his 15 points in the period and, with Fitzgerald’s help, got the score to 54-48 with 3 minutes, 25 seconds to go.
Mowa responded with two more free throws to put the Little Green back up by eight about 30 seconds later and Central never looked back.
“The boys are taking another step forward,” Lett said. “I am really excited for them. Their defense has been good this week. Just proud of them. Really proud of how they’ve fought and played.”
With the win, Central improves to 4-7 while the loss drops Memorial to 1-8.