MANCHESTER — Scoring has been a problem for the Manchester Central boys’ basketball team this season, but it was Bedford’s problem Tuesday night.
Central led Bedford by two points entering the fourth quarter and held the Bulldogs to one field goal over the final eight minutes to come away with a 47-35 Division I victory.
Bedford missed seven of its 11 free throw attempts in the final quarter, and was limited to 14 points in the second half.
The victory raised Central’s record to 3-7. Central has failed to reach the 50-point mark in six of its seven losses.
“I think today was the culmination of a lot of different baby steps and we finally took a big step forward,” Central coach Sudi Lett said. “Fortunately we caught Bedford on an off night. They didn’t shoot the ball as well as they normally do. Credit to our guys. They really did a good job of slowing the tempo down and making sure we got a good shot every time.”
Central’s Baril Mawo, a junior guard, led all scorers with 17 points. Senior forward Doro Koita added 16.
Bedford received 11 points from senior guard Jordan Dyer, seven from senior forward Justin O’Neill and six from senior guard Connor Butts.
“We missed shots that we have been hitting — and a lot of that is because (Central) played really good defensively,” Bedford coach Mark Elmendorf said. “We couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn tonight.”
Bedford, which entered the contest on a three-game winning streak, fell to 5-4. Each team made five 3-pointers in the game.
Central led 13-10 after one quarter and 23-21 at halftime, but Bedford grabbed a 31-30 lead on a Dyer 3-pointer with 1:32 to play in the third. Central led 33-31 at the start of the fourth and began the quarter with an 11-2 run. The Bulldogs missed five of their seven free throws in the fourth, when they scored four points (one field goal and two free throws).
“We couldn’t sustain any kind of offensive effort and that was really disappointing,” Elmendorf said. “We just didn’t play well.”