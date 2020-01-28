DOVER -- It wasn’t the way the Nashua North boys' basketball team wanted to start Tuesday night’s game against Dover, but all that mattered was how the Panthers finished it.
The Green Wave jumped out to an early 16-2 lead and finished with five 3-pointers in the first quarter, but the Titans slowly chipped away the rest of the first half and took it to another level to begin the third quarter.
North opened the third with a 16-3 run and went on to hold off Dover in the fourth for a 66-58 Division I victory. Senior Brenden Coate scored a game-high 21 points for North (6-1).
“We’ve had some difficulty starting games this year, and 16-2 is not how you want to start a game,” North coach Stephen Lane said. “Give the kids credit. After we gave up 23 in the first quarter, we locked down a little bit defensively and it enabled us to get some stops and some scores on the other end."
Josh Kleiman netted 11 of his 14 in the opening three minutes of the game to spark Dover (4-4) to its lead. Kingsley Breen (19 points) drained a 3-pointer for a nine-point cushion, but Choate and Sam McElliot closed out the first quarter with hoops to bring North within 23-16 entering the second.
Dover led 26-19 before a Connor Dunning 3-pointer, and the Titans closed the gap to 32-30 late in the second quarter on a Josh Lentz putback. Breen countered with a 3-pointer and Elliot followed with a putback to leave the Green Wave with a 35-32 halftime lead.
North exploded out of the gates in the third quarter, as a Choate 3-pointer gave North a 40-36 lead early in the quarter. The run was highlighted after a pair of turnovers led to back-to-back dunks by Choate and Curtis Harris (14 points) that gave North a 48-38 lead.
“Our coach told us we have to come out strong. We came out slow in the beginning, and we just can’t have any of those starts,” Choate said. “We just came out (in the third) with all the energy we could muster and we did what we had to do.”
“Those dunks were really nice and we definitely got a lot of momentum out of that,” Choate added. “It was just downhill from there; everything just flowed."
Dover closed to within 49-46 on a Sam Krick 3-pointer to end the third, but a Harris drive gave North a 53-46 lead early in the fourth.
“Third quarter was pretty exciting,” Lane said. “I've been waiting for a run like that. We’re seven games in now, and I’ve been waiting for that type of three-minute stretch.”
Dover fought its way back to within two points midway through the fourth. A Choate hoop and Nate Kane baseline jumper extended North’s lead to 59-53 with 2:45 remaining, and the Titans sealed the game at the foul line.
“The lead got up to 10, but we got to within two in the fourth and that showed me a lot about the character of them that they have the resolve,” Dover coach Matt Fennessy said. “They took a punch and responded. We just weren’t able to get over the hump. (North) has a ton of talented players."
Dover looks to break its 3-game losing skid at home on Friday against Winnacunnet (5-3), while North hosts a Division I showdown against Gate City rival Bishop Guertin (7-1).