PORTSMOUTH — With second place in the Division I tournament on the line, the Portsmouth High School boys’ basketball team made a statement.
Portsmouth fired off a remarkable shooting display by draining 10 3-pointers in the first half, 12 for the game, in a 70-52 victory over Bishop Guertin at Stone Gymnasium on Tuesday.
“If we keep shooting like that, it’s going to be hard for teams to play with us,” Portsmouth coach John Mulvey said. “During that run in the first half we were playing aggressive and looking to make open shots.”
At one point during the first half barrage (14 of 18 from the floor), the Clippers made 11 straight shots, with seven of them being 3-pointers.
“When you hit 11 in a row, it’s hard for teams to play with us,” Mulvey added. “But it starts with our defense. Our defense played pretty well and our scoring was spread out.”
Kevin Cummings led Portsmouth with five 3-pointers for 17 points, while Coleman Brewster scored 14 points. Cal Hewett and Tommy Degnan each scored 11.
“When teams run zone against us, we’re primarily a shooting team. We put a ton of shots up at practice and when we make shots we’re pretty hard to defend, and that’s the focal point of our offense,” Brewster said. “We’re playing great. Every single win we come back with intensity and practice harder.”
The eighth straight win for Portsmouth (15-2) means the Clipper will be the No. 2 seed behind top-seeded, defending champion Exeter (16-1). The tournament begins next Thursday.
The Clippers wrap up their regular season with Friday’s home game against Nashua South (11-6).
Bishop Guertin (15-3) finished the regular season on the road against the top two teams (Exeter and Portsmouth). The Cardinals will be seeded third.
“They’re up for the game and we didn’t match the level of their intensity,” Bishop Guertin coach John Fisher said. “We’ve got to improve if we want to see them again. We’ll use this as a way to get better.”
Degnan began a run of 3-pointers to break a 4-4 tie late in the first quarter. Cummings, Degnan and Brewster’s buzzer beater gave Portsmouth a 16-6 lead entering the second.
Portsmouth’s run extended to 12-0 on a Brewster trey to open the second, and Cummings added a steal and 3-pointer to make it 27-8 early in the quarter.
“We practice shooting a lot, and it’s nice when it pays off for them,” Mulvey said. “We’ve got South left, and we still want to play well and build the momentum into the playoffs.”