ROCHESTER — It’s no secret that Spaulding High School wanted to slow down the pace in an effort to frustrate Portsmouth in Friday night’s boys’ basketball game.
That plan worked for nearly a half, but it all blew up in a third quarter that Portsmouth coach John Mulvey dubbed his team’s best quarter of the season.
Portsmouth broke open a 22-15 halftime lead with 25 points on 10 of 12 shooting from the floor in the third en route to a 54-41 Division I victory at the Rochester Community Center. Portsmouth junior guard Coleman Brewster hit all five of his shots for 13 points in the quarter, as he finished with five 3-pointers and a game-high 24 points.
“It was a slow start. That’s what they like, and they did a good job of doing that early against us,” Mulvey said. “(With about) three minutes to go in the second quarter is when we really started executing, getting turnovers in transition and started getting rebounds.”
Portsmouth (7-1) led 10-4 after the first quarter before Kevin Casey tied the game with three buckets to open the second. Logan Gadbois (12 points) gave Spaulding (4-4) a 13-12 with a 3-pointer midway through the second before the Clippers began to establish themselves.
Brewster drained a 3-pointer to give Portsmouth back the lead and start a 10-0 run that concluded with with back-to-back hoops from Cal Hewett (14 points, nine rebounds). Hewett returned to the building where his putback with 3.1 seconds left lifted Portsmouth to a 40-39 victory in the Division I quarterfinals last March.
The Clippers carried a 22-15 lead into halftime after forcing 12 turnovers and limiting Spaulding to 7 of 21 shooting.
“We didn’t take care of the ball during that stretch, turnovers hurt us, and they came out in that third quarter and made a lot of shots,” Spaulding coach Tim Cronin said. “I think our energy level dropped off quite a bit.”
Brewster sank a pair of 3-pointers early in the third quarter to give Portsmouth a 30-17 lead. Portsmouth led 32-22 when Kevin Cummings and Tommy Degnan connected on 3-pointers to pad a 38-22 lead.
“That was the best quarter we’ve had in two years, to be honest,” Hewett said, “We came out hard, came out in a press, ran a little, and we hit shots. The first half we missed a lot of shots. But we all played harder once the shots fell, and I like how we played.”
The quarter finished with how it started, as Brewster drained a 3-pointer. He finished off the quarter with baseline jumper and drive to the hoop to give Portsmouth a 47-26 lead entering the fourth.
“The shots were finally falling and that motivates everyone to work harder,” Brewster said. “A big part of my game is that if my shots aren’t falling, to leave that half in the past and move on to the next one and focus on the next shot. I was feeling it in the second half, which was good for us.”
“That third quarter was probably our best quarter of the year so far,” Mulvey said. “We caused turnovers, hit a lot of threes, we got layups and we didn’t settle. We scored more points in the third then we did in the first half, and it came from our defense.”
Portsmouth has won five straight games since a 56-46 loss to defending champion Exeter (7-0). The Clippers have a week off before next Friday’s home test against Merrimack (6-2).
“We are starting to jell a little bit more,” Mulvey said. “We’re just trying to get a little bit better every game, and I think we’re doing a good job at that.”