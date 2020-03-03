LITCHFIELD — Anthony Gauthier has been making big plays for the No. 11 Conant boys’ basketball team all season long, so why would Tuesday’s Division III first-round matchup against No. 6 Campbell be any different?
Gauthier scored bucket after bucket in the fourth quarter, scoring all 12 of Conant’s points in the frame, to propel the Orioles to an upset win over the Cougars, 30-26, and into the quarterfinals.
Conant will play at No. 3 Somersworth on Friday. The Hilltoppers beat Inter-Lakes 57-33 on Tuesday.
“He’s the man,” Conant coach Eric Saucier said of Gauthier. “I love him and I’m going to miss him (when he graduates). Luckily, it’s not over. We get to keep going. We’re not satisfied.”
With Conant trailing by six at the end of the third, Gauthier put his team on his back and dragged it to victory. He started with a layup, then knocked down a jumper and stripped a Campbell ballhandler in the backcourt and turned it into a layup that tied the game at 24 with 1:45 to go.
Joaquin Heller briefly gave the lead back to Campbell with a jumper at the 1:20 mark, but 30 seconds later Gauthier drilled a three from the left wing to put the Orioles ahead 27-26. They never looked back as Gauthier made three-of-four free throws to close out the game.
“We played hard,” a visibly emotional Saucier said. “I’m so proud of this group. All year it’s been a battle. We just haven’t been able to finish games. I told them the other night that maybe we were saving it for the playoffs. I never get this emotional but this group has been through so much. I don’t know. I’m just so proud of them.”
The first quarter belonged to Conant (10-9). Colson Seppala got the game started with a three from the left corner before Carter Vedrani pulled Campbell within one with a jumper. Hayden Ketola made it 4-2 Conant with a free throw and, following a Campbell timeout, Matt Dion tied the game with a hard drive to the rim.
The Orioles proceeded to go on an 8-0 run capped by a buzzer-beating three by Gauthier (15 points) that gave Conant a 12-4 lead after one.
Heller responded in a big way for Campbell in the second quarter, scoring six of his 14 points in the frame. The first bucket came on a layup that pulled the Cougars within four. He then traded baskets with Conant’s Connor Hart to make the score 14-10 Conant. Heller closed out the quarter with a mid-range pull-up that brought Campbell within one, 16-15, at the half.
Campbell (12-7) rode its momentum from the second quarter into the third, beginning the frame on an 8-0 run that featured a pull-up jumper and three pointer from Heller and an and-one from Keegan Mills. Hart scored the only two points in the frame for the Orioles with 1:15 remaining to bring them within five.
Heller split a pair of free throws after to give Campbell a 24-18 lead going into the final stanza.