HAMPTON — Over the past season and a half, few teams have challenged — nevermind beat — the Exeter High School boys’ basketball team.
It shouldn’t have come as a surprise that rival Winnacunnet of Hampton was primed for the upset and ready to give the Blue Hawks their biggest challenge over that span, but Exeter was the once again too tough in the latest classic chapter of this historic rivalry.
Winnacunnet led by two points late in the fourth quarter before Exeter responded with a 6-0 run to take a 54-50 lead. Junior Jacob Gibbons then wrapped up Exeter’s 31st consecutive Division I victory with a steal on the final possession in a 55-53 victory for the defending Division I champions Friday night.
“It was another classic. We knew they were a really good team and they posed some problems for us in terms of their size down low, so this was a real good win for us,” Exeter coach Jeff Holmes said. “It just came down to making plays at the end. We made four big free throws, Mike Leonard hit a big shot, and you’ve got to make plays to win the game. We made one more then they did.”
This marked the third straight game that Exeter (10-0) was tested entering the fourth quarter, after the Blue Hawks pulled away for a 60-49 victory over Trinity and escaped with a 47-43 win over Goffstown.
“I’m very, very pleased with our effort, but disappointed with the outcome,” Winnacunnet coach Jay McKenna said. “You go and look back and look at how many games they’ve won; that was probably one of the toughest games they’ve had.”
Exeter held a 24-20 halftime lead when senior Ryan Grijalva (18 points, eight rebounds) exploded for 12 points in the third quarter. Winnacunnet (7-4) took its first lead (32-30) since it scored the first bucket of the game on a drive by Brett Marelli (17 points), but a 3-pointer by Leonard (15 points) gave Exeter back the lead.
Grijalva closed out the quarter with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer off the backboard to give Exeter a 42-37 lead entering the fourth.
“I saw it was on target, I thought it was too long, and it was banked in,” Grijalva said. “It felt pretty good. Everyone got excited on the bench and it actually got a lot louder in the gym after that. It was pretty exciting.”
Exeter led 46-41 when James O’Hara found Sam Andreottola to spark a 6-0 run to give Winnacunnet a 47-46 lead midway through the fourth. A Nick Hepburn feed to Hayes Waddell in transition left the Warriors with a 50-48 lead with 2:11 remaining.
Gibbons came up with the first of three key Exeter steals down the stretch and converted it to tie the game. Leonard then followed with a steal and sank a foul-line jumper to give Exeter a 52-50 lead with 1:29 left.
After the teams traded turnovers, Grijalva rebounded a Marelli miss with 36 seconds left and Leonard sank ensuing free throws to give Exeter a 54-50 lead. Leonard hit all six of his free throws in the fourth as the Blue Hawks went 15-for-17 from the foul line on the night. Winnacunnet connected for only 11 of 22 free throws.
“We turned it over a few times in a row down the stretch there and we missed a bunch of free throws,” McKenna said. “That’s been our Achilles’ heel this year. We’ve been fortunate that it hasn’t hurt us that much, but if you’re going to beat that team, you have to hit free throws.”
A conventional 3-point play by Lucas Schaake brought Winnacunnet within one point and Matt McConnell followed by hitting one of two free throws to leave Exeter with a 55-53 edge with 6.1 seconds left. The Warriors raced down the floor when O’Hara’s attempted pass to Marelli in the corner was intercepted by Gibbons.
“I knew it was going to Brett. He’s a great player and I had been guarding him the whole game. I had my eye on the ball the whole time, read the pass, stole it, and it felt really good,” Gibbons said. “We had a lot of pressure, we’ve got a big streak going and we wanted to keep it going. Credit to Winnacunnet, they came out and played really hard, but we got it done in the end.”