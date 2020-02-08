LONDONDERRY — Foul trouble played a big role in the Londonderry boys’ basketball team falling behind Pinkerton early on in a 55-44 win for the Lancers on Saturday.
Nate Stanton’s team committed nine fouls in the first eight minutes and put the Astros in the bonus with two minutes, 15 seconds to go in the opening frame. It wasn’t necessarily foul shots that hurt Londonderry since Pinkerton went just 2-for-5 in the quarter, but rather Londonderry’s need to put its starters back on the bench so early.
Jackson Cox picked up two quick ones, Alex Tsetsilas was called for three, and suddenly Stanton had to comb through his reserves to find a lineup that he was comfortable with.
“That’s why everyone on the team has to be ready,” Stanton said. “That’s why we have 15 guys on the roster. We just have to make sure everyone’s always ready because you never know.”
Pinkerton’s Justin Dunne took full advantage while the Lancers were unable to run out their strongest lineup, scoring 10 of his 13 points in the first quarter to push the Astros to a 14-7 lead at the end of one.
Londonderry’s Luke Marsh responded in the second quarter with eight of his game-high 22 points to help the Lancers cut the Pinkerton lead to three, 25-22, at the half.
“Luke is a worker,” Stanton said. “He gets after it. He goes after every rebound and has strong finishes. He’s a 6-foot, 1-inch forward going against a 6-6 (Dunne). I’m really proud of him.”
Marsh scored another nine points in the third quarter as Londonderry got an injection of energy from Cole Keegan, who sat the first half for what Stanton said were strategic reasons. Keegan picked up a couple of assists in setting up Marsh and scored five of his nine points in the third.
Pinkerton (0-11) was held to eight points in the third quarter with Dunne only scoring three.
The Lancers did a much better job on him defensively over the final three quarters. Stanton had Marsh and Keegan take turns guarding him and found that was a recipe for limiting the big man.
Londonderry (3-8) outscored the Astros 20-8 in the third to take a 42-33 lead into the final eight minutes and the Lancers never looked back in what was a physical game between two rivals.
Both teams had been struggling coming into this one with Pinkerton still searching for its first win of the season and Londonderry on a seven-game losing streak. Stanton admitted it felt good to snap the skid and that it was made a little sweeter since it came against Pinkerton.
“It was good,” he said. “We had a tough January (1-7). I told them once we got one (win) we’d start to get that confidence back. Obviously beating Pinkerton is a huge win for us, regardless. I thought our guys really stepped up today when they needed to.”