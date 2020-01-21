ROCHESTER — The Spaulding High School boys’ basketball team may have lost to defending Division I champion Exeter last Friday, but there was plenty of encouraging signs the Red Raiders took out of that game.
Spaulding frustrated Exeter enough to take a 22-20 lead into halftime before the Blue Hawks pulled away in the third quarter on their way to a 57-38 victory.
The Red Raiders took the positives from that game and produced one of their better shooting nights of the season during Tuesday night’s 72-56 victory over winless Pinkerton Academy inside the Rochester Community Center. Spaulding senior guard Dante McKenney drained six of Spaulding’s 13 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 26 points.
“Honestly that helped a lot. Knowing that we could stay with them for a half,” McKenney said “They’re the defending champs with a (27-game Division I win streak). That gave us a lot of hope and gave us a lot of fight for today.”
Spaulding (4-3) started slowly by missing its first six shots and finishing 3 of 13 from the floor in the first quarter. Pinkerton (0-7) built a 10-3 lead on 3-pointers from Andy MacDonald (12 points) and Justin Dunne (17 points), before Mark Frost and Logan Gadbois (11 points) countered with 3-pointers to bring Spaulding with 10-9 entering the second quarter.
The Red Raiders reversed their shooting woes in their 22-point second by connecting on 9 of 13 shots. McKenney gave Spaulding the lead for good with a 3-pointer early in the quarter, and Max Frost followed with a hoop. Andrew Toggler 3-pointer and Ryan Bernier hoop capped off a 10-0 run that gave Spaulding a 24-14 lead. Jared Gooley’s buzzer-beater gave the Red Raiders a 31-17 halftime lead.
“We had good shots early, but we just didn’t make them,” Spaulding coach Tim Cronin said. “The execution started getting better and we started making shots. It was good to see contributions from everybody.
“We haven’t been able to sustain ourselves,” Pinkerton coach Pete Rosinski said. “Tonight we shot well. It was probably one of our better shooting nights. But we got into foul trouble and they shot well. We ran into a buzzsaw.”
McKenney personally delivered the hammer by draining four 3-pointers in scoring of his points in the third quarter that built a 52-30 Spaulding lead.
“We started off the first quarter a little slow, but we kept shooting,” McKenney said. “My teammates find me open, they got me in my spots and I just hit them.
Now Spaulding has another test when it hosts Portsmouth (6-1) on Friday.
“It was only a half (against Exeter) but it was a good confidence builder for us to play toe-to-toe with the best team in the state,” Cronin said. “Now we’re on to another tough game against Portsmouth.”