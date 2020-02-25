MERRIMACK — Getting off to a good start is always helpful. When you can do it multiple times throughout a game, though, you’re in business.
The Merrimack boys’ basketball team did its best to put visiting Salem behind the 8-ball early and often on Tuesday, leading to a 60-49 win.
The Tomahawks began the first quarter on a 6-0 run with a trio of layups from Patrick Yudkin (two) and Jared Dyer within the first 90 seconds.
Merrimack (10-5) then scored seven unanswered points to begin the second, building on the 16-8 lead it held at the end of the first.
Salem (7-9) came out with more energy in the third to prevent a big burst from Merrimack, but the Tomahawks went right back to it to begin the fourth quarter, as Jack Tarleton (23 points) scored seven quick points to put them up by 21.
“It’s always important when you can score,” Merrimack coach Tim Goodridge said. “We’ve had an inability to score, but I thought we really distributed the ball well tonight. Our turnovers were a lot better than they’ve been in the past and I thought we did a nice job against their zone. I thought we attacked it well with the bigs.”
Between Tarleton, Yudkin (19) and Dyer (four), Merrimack consistently had someone on the floor who could get to the rim and finish down low.
Yudkin and Dyer were often playing a high-low game together while Tarleton (four 3-pointers) spaced the floor and slashed for the Tomahawks.
“Even Mike Johnson when he comes in,” said Goodridge, handed out kudos. “I didn’t give him as many minutes tonight because (Salem) was all guards. Johnson does a good job. I think when they get the high-low going we’re pretty tough.”
In addition to its smaller size in comparison to Merrimack, the Blue Knights’ lack of depth hurt them, too.
Trevor DeMinico, the team’s leading scorer, was missing with an injury and two early fouls forced Michael Ference to the bench with 3:06 left in the opening frame. Ference eventually returned with a little over two minutes to go in the first half, but by then the Blue Devils trailed by double digits.
Big man Alex Devir also picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter, and while he remained in the game, he couldn’t play with his usual force around the basket on either end of the floor.
“Trevor’s battling a little bit of an injury,,” Salem coach Rob McLaughlin said. “ … We were just going down the line and seeing what was there (with Ference and Devir in foul trouble). We got Ference back in later on in the second to make sure it didn’t get out of hand too early. We were hoping to get to that halftime around 10 or under 10 — I think it was 13 — and go from there.”
Salem trailed 27-14 at the half but showed improved energy to begin the third. The Blue Devils were ultimately outscored 15-14 in the third frame but refused to quit even after Merrimack started the fourth quarter hot.
Ference (13) scored 10 over the final eight minutes of the game. Adan Ayala scored seven of his eight and Devir scored four of his 17.
“I thought Salem hung really tough tonight,” Goodridge said. “That team could have gone the other way and lost by 20 tonight but they made a game of it and that’s a credit to Rob and how he coached those kids and how hard they played. It’s a credit to our kids, too, for battling and not letting that happen.”