NEWMARKET -- In its first tournament game on Monday, the Newmarket High school boys' basketball team had to work out some early kinks before it went onto dismantle Wilton-Lyndeborough.
The second-seeded Mules didn't need any time to find their stride in Thursday night's Division IV quarterfinal against No. 7 Woodsville, as they led early and cruised to a 63-26 victory at Melvin A. Cross Gymnasium.
Newmarket will next meet No. 3 Groveton for the first time this season in a 5:30 p.m. semifinal on Monday at Plymouth State University. Groveton advanced with a 61-43 win over Portsmouth Christian on Thursday.
“They’re a good team and we knew we had to show up and play tonight right away and we did that. I was really proud of the guys with the way they came out of the gate,” Newmarket coach Jamie Hayes said. “It was both sides of the ball. We were fortunate enough to score early and put them on the defense. With the way we play defense, when you give up 26 points in a quarterfinal game, it’s hard to catch up from that.”
On Monday, the Mules turned the ball over 14 times in the first half and held a 25-19 lead early in the second quarter. Newmarket then went on an 11-0 run that sparked a runaway 86-46 victory.
Senior Will Chase followed his 26-point effort on Monday with 20 points and seven rebounds to lead the Mules on Thursday.
“Our last game we didn't get going quickly, so that was an emphasis in practice, that we’ve got to go right away,” Chase said. “They just came off an hour and 45-minute bus ride, so we knew they’re going to be a little bit lackadaisical, so we have to come out and jump on them early."
Newmarket (19-1) carries a 14-game win streak into its third straight semifinal appearance The Mules lost to Pittsfield in the 2018 Division IV championship game and to Littleton in last year's semifinals.
“Woodsville was the only thing between us and Plymouth. We love going there year after year, so that’s what was driving us tonight,” Newmarket junior Owen Tower said. “Like Will said, it was an emphasis to come out fast. Now that we’re near the end of the season, we’re nitpicking everything and focusing on every detail.”
Tower (12 points) scored Newmarket’s first eight points of the game to lead the Mules to an 8-4 lead. Three-pointers by Allen Phoubaykham and Chase gave Newmarket a 14-4 lead that began the downfall for Woodsville (14-6).
Amar Phoubaykham extended Newmaket’s lead to 22-4, before Cam Burt (nine points) ended Woodville’s 4:45 scoring drought with a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter. Newmarket made 10 of 17 shots from the floor in the first and forced seven turnovers.
“We wanted to keep them out of the paint and hit outside shots, and they hit them,” Woodsville coach Jamie Walker said. “They’re big, so we wanted to keep them out of the paint. So that’s why we went zone, but if they’re hitting their shots, that just makes it tougher.”
Chase opened the second quarter with a pair of 3-pointers as the Mules outscored Wooodsville 17-8 in the quarter for a 39-15 halftime lead. Newmarket led 53-21 after three.
Hayes guides Newmarket into its 10th semifinal appearance in his 17th season as its coach.
“Ten of these guys were on the roster last year, so they’ve been there, and since middle school they’ve all been going to the games up there (Plymouth State),” Hayes said. “We’re fortunate they’ve seen that and mentally they’ll be ready for it.”
Littleton 68, Colebrook 58: Todd Krol-Corliss led all scorers with 26 as top seed Littleton knocked off No. 9 Colebrook in another Division IV boys' basketball quarterfinal Thursday night in Littleton.
The Crusaders led throughout, taking an 11-point lead at half.
Parker Briggs 16 had 16 for Littleton (19-0). Carson Rancourt led Colebrook with 17 points and Malik McKinnon added 13. Colebrook finished the season 12-8.
Littleton will take on Pittsfield in Monday's semfinals. Pittsfield edged Sunapee 31-30 in another quarterfinal on Thursday.
Division II regular season
Manchester West 86, John Stark 53: In Manchester, Kur Teng scored 24 and Davian Robles had 18 to lead West, which finished the season 11-7 and is likely to host a game in the first round of the Division II tournament on Monday. Josh Rose scored 16 and Rashawn Prescott had 15 for West, which took a 32-26 lead at half. Christian Barr led the Generals (5-13) with 25 points, 18 in the first half.
TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Division III
First round
White Mountains 57, St. Thomas 44
Hopkinton 52, Raymond 47
Winnisquam 46, Belmont 40
Mascoma 54, Monadnock 53
Somersworth 57, Inter-Lakes 33
Conant 30, Campbell 26
Quarterfinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
(8) White Mtns. at (1) Gilford
(5) Winnisquam at (4) Hopkinton
(7) Mascoma Valley at (2) Mascenic
(11) Conant at (3) Somersworth
Semifinals
Monday, March 9
At Keene State College
Games at 6 and 8 p.m.
Championship
Friday, March 13
At Keene State College
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Division IV
First round
Colebrook 55, Mount Royal 39
Sunapee 72, Epping 41
Pittsfield 84, Lisbon 53
Newmarket 86, Wilton-Lynde. 46
Woodsville 63, Derryfield 51
Groveton 58, Farmington 47
Portsmouth Christian 46, Lin-Wood 44
Quarterfinals
Thursday
Littleton 68, Colebrook 58
Pittsfield 31, Sunapee 30
Newmarket 62, Woodsville 36
Groveton 61, Portsmouth Christian 43
Semifinals
Monday, March 9
At Plymouth State U.
(2) Newmarket vs. (3) Groveton, 5:30 p.m.
(1) Littleton vs. (5) Pittsfield, 7 p.m.
Championship
Friday, March 13
At Plymouth State U.
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Division I
First round
Concord 69, Salem 64, OT
Bedford 78, Exeter 47
Nashua South 44, Manchester Central 40
Londonderry 46, Pinkerton 43
Man. Memorial 35, Nashua North 24
Goffstown 44, Portsmouth 32
Quarterfinals
Saturday, 7 p.m. unless noted
(8) Concord at (1) Bishop Guertin
(12) Nashua South at (4) Bedford, 6 p.m.
(10) Londonderry at (2) Merrimack
(6) Goffstown at (3) Manchester Memorial
Semifinals
Thursday, March 12
At Exeter High School
Games at 6 and 8 p.m.
Championship
At Lundholm Gym, UNH
Saturday, March 14
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Division II
First round
Hanover 74, Stevens 27
Bow 49, Pelham 32
Lebanon 61, Laconia 31
John Stark 51, Coe-Brown 40
Hollis/Brookline 48, Man. West 24
Bishop Brady 65, Merrimack Valley 50
Spaulding 49, Kearsarge 27
Sanborn 33, Kennett 32
Quarterfinals
Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted
(8) Bow at (1) Hanover
(5) John Stark at (4) Lebanon
(7) Bp. Brady at (2) Hollis/Brookline
(11) Sanborn at (3) Spaulding, 6:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 11
At Dartmouth College, Hanover
Games at 6 and 8 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At Dartmouth College, Hanover
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Division III
First round
Campbell 53, St. Thomas 51
Newfound 61, Berlin 35
White Mountains 32, Mascoma 19
Prospect Mountain 44, Belmont 36
Hopkinton 47, Inter-Lakes 21
Monadnock 47, Gilford 32
Quarterfinals
Conant 59, Campbell 53
Newfound 41, White Mtns. 33
Fall Mountain 62, Prospect Mtn. 43
Hopkinton 28, Monadnock 27
Semifinals
Fall Mountain 44, Hopkinton 34
Conant 60, Newfound 27
Championship
Saturday
At Keene State College
(1) Conant vs. (2) Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
Division IV
First round
Groveton 55, Pittsburg-Canaan 33
Sunapee 46, Lisbon 37
Littleton 53, Portsmouth Christian 40
Newmarket 60, Mascenic 34
Hinsdale 57, Moultonborough 34
Farmington 56, Derryfield 54
Quarterfinals
Colebrook 54, Groveton 40
Littleton 46, Sunapee 42
Woodsville 29, Newmarket 27
Hinsdale 52, Farmington 39
Semifinals
Woodsville 55, Hinsdale 35
Colebrook 52, Littleton 40
Championship
Friday
At Plymouth State University
(1) Colebrook vs. (2) Woodsville, 7 p.m.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Division I
First round
Pinkerton 7, Hanover 0
Windham 2, Nashua North/Souhegan 1
Bishop Guertin 6, Bow 2
Quarterfinals
Saturday
(9) Pinkerton at (1) Concord, 6 p.m.
(5) Salem at (4) Trinity, 7 p.m.
(7) Windham at (2) Bedford, 1 p.m.
(6) BG at (3) Exeter at PEA, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 11
At JFK Coliseum, Manchester
Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Division II
First round
Leb/Stevens/Mount Royal 3, Ports./Newmarket 2
Quarterfinals
Saturday
(8) Leb/Stev/Mount Royal at (1) Keene, 7
(5) Oyster River at (4) Goffstown, 4 p.m.
(7) Dover at (2) Merrimack, 4 p.m.
(6) Somers./Coe-Brown at STA, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
Wed., March 11
At Everett Arena, Concord
Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Semifinal winners, 2:45 p.m.
Division III
Quarterfinals
Saturday
(5) Kearsarge/Plym. at (4) J. Stark, 1 p.m.
(7) ConVal/Conant at (2) Belm./Gil., 3 p.m.
(6) Kennett at (3) Hollis/Br./Derryfield, 4
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 11
At Plymouth State University
JS/Hop./Kear./Plym. at (1) Berlin/Gor, 5:30
Bel/Gilfrd/ConV/Con. vs. HBDS/Kenn., 7:30
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Semifinal winners, 12:15 p.m.
GIRLS' HOCKEY
First round
BG 5, Brady/Trinity/West 2
STA/Winna/Dover 6, Leb/Stevens/Kear. 4
Exeter 4, Souhegan 1
Quarterfinals
Friday
(9) BG at (1) Concord, 5 p.m.
(5) Pinkerton at (4) Hanover, 5:10 p.m.
(10) STA/Winna/Dov at Berlin/Gor., 4 p.m.
(6) Exeter at (3) OR/Ports. (at UNH), 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
At Everett Arena, Concord
Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
First round
White Mountains 26, Nashua North 24
Winnisquam 51, Belmont 39
(11) Newfound at (6) Dover, n.
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 9, 5 p.m.
(8) White Mtns. at (1) Berlin
(5) Londonderry at (4) Keene
(7) Winnisquam at (2) Exeter
Newfound/Dover at (3) Laconia
Semifinals
Thursday, March 12
At home of higher seeds, 5 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At Lundholm Gym, UNH
Semifinal winners, noon