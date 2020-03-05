Mules

NEWMARKET -- In its first tournament game on Monday, the Newmarket High school boys' basketball team had to work out some early kinks before it went onto dismantle Wilton-Lyndeborough.

The second-seeded Mules didn't need any time to find their stride in Thursday night's Division IV quarterfinal against No. 7 Woodsville, as they led early and cruised to a 63-26 victory at Melvin A. Cross Gymnasium.

Newmarket will next meet No. 3 Groveton for the first time this season in a 5:30 p.m. semifinal on Monday at Plymouth State University. Groveton advanced with a 61-43 win over Portsmouth Christian on Thursday. 

“They’re a good team and we knew we had to show up and play tonight right away and we did that. I was really proud of the guys with the way they came out of the gate,” Newmarket coach Jamie Hayes said. “It was both sides of the ball. We were fortunate enough to score early and put them on the defense. With the way we play defense, when you give up 26 points in a quarterfinal game, it’s hard to catch up from that.”

On Monday, the Mules turned the ball over 14 times in the first half and held a 25-19 lead early in the second quarter. Newmarket then went on an 11-0 run that sparked a runaway 86-46 victory.

Senior Will Chase followed his 26-point effort on Monday with 20 points and seven rebounds to lead the Mules on Thursday.

“Our last game we didn't get going quickly, so that was an emphasis in practice, that we’ve got to go right away,” Chase said. “They just came off an hour and 45-minute bus ride, so we knew they’re going to be a little bit lackadaisical, so we have to come out and jump on them early."

Newmarket (19-1) carries a 14-game win streak into its third straight semifinal appearance The Mules lost to Pittsfield in the 2018 Division IV championship game and to Littleton in last year's semifinals.

“Woodsville was the only thing between us and Plymouth. We love going there year after year, so that’s what was driving us tonight,” Newmarket junior Owen Tower said. “Like Will said, it was an emphasis to come out fast. Now that we’re near the end of the season, we’re nitpicking everything and focusing on every detail.”

Tower (12 points) scored Newmarket’s first eight points of the game to lead the Mules to an 8-4 lead. Three-pointers by Allen Phoubaykham and Chase gave Newmarket a 14-4 lead that began the downfall for Woodsville (14-6).

Amar Phoubaykham extended Newmaket’s lead to 22-4, before Cam Burt (nine points) ended Woodville’s 4:45 scoring drought with a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter. Newmarket made 10 of 17 shots from the floor in the first and forced seven turnovers.

“We wanted to keep them out of the paint and hit outside shots, and they hit them,” Woodsville coach Jamie Walker said. “They’re big, so we wanted to keep them out of the paint. So that’s why we went zone, but if they’re hitting their shots, that just makes it tougher.”

Chase opened the second quarter with a pair of 3-pointers as the Mules outscored Wooodsville 17-8 in the quarter for a 39-15 halftime lead. Newmarket led 53-21 after three.

Hayes guides Newmarket into its 10th semifinal appearance in his 17th season as its coach.

“Ten of these guys were on the roster last year, so they’ve been there, and since middle school they’ve all been going to the games up there (Plymouth State),” Hayes said. “We’re fortunate they’ve seen that and mentally they’ll be ready for it.”

Littleton 68, Colebrook 58: Todd Krol-Corliss led all scorers with 26 as top seed Littleton knocked off No. 9 Colebrook in another Division IV boys' basketball quarterfinal Thursday night in Littleton.

The Crusaders led throughout, taking an 11-point lead at half.

Parker Briggs 16 had 16 for Littleton (19-0). Carson Rancourt led Colebrook with 17 points and Malik McKinnon added 13. Colebrook finished the season 12-8.

Littleton will take on Pittsfield in Monday's semfinals. Pittsfield edged Sunapee 31-30 in another quarterfinal on Thursday.

Division II regular season

Manchester West 86, John Stark 53: In Manchester, Kur Teng scored 24 and Davian Robles had 18 to lead West, which finished the season 11-7 and is likely to host a game in the first round of the Division II tournament on Monday. Josh Rose scored 16 and Rashawn Prescott had 15 for West, which took a 32-26 lead at half. Christian Barr led the Generals (5-13) with 25 points, 18 in the first half. 

TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Division III

First round

White Mountains 57, St. Thomas 44

Hopkinton 52, Raymond 47

Winnisquam 46, Belmont 40

Mascoma 54, Monadnock 53

Somersworth 57, Inter-Lakes 33

Conant 30, Campbell 26

Quarterfinals

Friday, 7 p.m.

(8) White Mtns. at (1) Gilford

(5) Winnisquam at (4) Hopkinton

(7) Mascoma Valley at (2) Mascenic

(11) Conant at (3) Somersworth

Semifinals

Monday, March 9

At Keene State College

Games at 6 and 8 p.m.

Championship

Friday, March 13

At Keene State College

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Division IV

First round

Colebrook 55, Mount Royal 39

Sunapee 72, Epping 41

Pittsfield 84, Lisbon 53

Newmarket 86, Wilton-Lynde. 46

Woodsville 63, Derryfield 51

Groveton 58, Farmington 47

Portsmouth Christian 46, Lin-Wood 44

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Littleton 68, Colebrook 58

Pittsfield 31, Sunapee 30

Newmarket 62, Woodsville 36

Groveton 61, Portsmouth Christian 43

Semifinals

Monday, March 9

At Plymouth State U.

(2) Newmarket vs. (3) Groveton, 5:30 p.m.

(1) Littleton vs. (5) Pittsfield, 7 p.m.

Championship

Friday, March 13

At Plymouth State U.

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Division I

First round

Concord 69, Salem 64, OT

Bedford 78, Exeter 47

Nashua South 44, Manchester Central 40

Londonderry 46, Pinkerton 43

Man. Memorial 35, Nashua North 24

Goffstown 44, Portsmouth 32

Quarterfinals

Saturday, 7 p.m. unless noted

(8) Concord at (1) Bishop Guertin

(12) Nashua South at (4) Bedford, 6 p.m.

(10) Londonderry at (2) Merrimack

(6) Goffstown at (3) Manchester Memorial

Semifinals

Thursday, March 12

At Exeter High School

Games at 6 and 8 p.m.

Championship

At Lundholm Gym, UNH

Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Division II

First round

Hanover 74, Stevens 27

Bow 49, Pelham 32

Lebanon 61, Laconia 31

John Stark 51, Coe-Brown 40

Hollis/Brookline 48, Man. West 24

Bishop Brady 65, Merrimack Valley 50

Spaulding 49, Kearsarge 27

Sanborn 33, Kennett 32

Quarterfinals

Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted

(8) Bow at (1) Hanover

(5) John Stark at (4) Lebanon

(7) Bp. Brady at (2) Hollis/Brookline

(11) Sanborn at (3) Spaulding, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 11

At Dartmouth College, Hanover

Games at 6 and 8 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At Dartmouth College, Hanover

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Division III

First round

Campbell 53, St. Thomas 51

Newfound 61, Berlin 35

White Mountains 32, Mascoma 19

Prospect Mountain 44, Belmont 36

Hopkinton 47, Inter-Lakes 21

Monadnock 47, Gilford 32

Quarterfinals

Conant 59, Campbell 53

Newfound 41, White Mtns. 33

Fall Mountain 62, Prospect Mtn. 43

Hopkinton 28, Monadnock 27

Semifinals

Fall Mountain 44, Hopkinton 34

Conant 60, Newfound 27

Championship

Saturday

At Keene State College

(1) Conant vs. (2) Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Division IV

First round

Groveton 55, Pittsburg-Canaan 33

Sunapee 46, Lisbon 37

Littleton 53, Portsmouth Christian 40

Newmarket 60, Mascenic 34

Hinsdale 57, Moultonborough 34

Farmington 56, Derryfield 54

Quarterfinals

Colebrook 54, Groveton 40

Littleton 46, Sunapee 42

Woodsville 29, Newmarket 27

Hinsdale 52, Farmington 39

Semifinals

Woodsville 55, Hinsdale 35

Colebrook 52, Littleton 40

Championship

Friday

At Plymouth State University

(1) Colebrook vs. (2) Woodsville, 7 p.m.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Division I

First round

Pinkerton 7, Hanover 0

Windham 2, Nashua North/Souhegan 1

Bishop Guertin 6, Bow 2

Quarterfinals

Saturday

(9) Pinkerton at (1) Concord, 6 p.m.

(5) Salem at (4) Trinity, 7 p.m.

(7) Windham at (2) Bedford, 1 p.m.

(6) BG at (3) Exeter at PEA, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 11

At JFK Coliseum, Manchester

Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At SNHU Arena, Manchester

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Division II

First round

Leb/Stevens/Mount Royal 3, Ports./Newmarket 2

Quarterfinals

Saturday

(8) Leb/Stev/Mount Royal at (1) Keene, 7

(5) Oyster River at (4) Goffstown, 4 p.m.

(7) Dover at (2) Merrimack, 4 p.m.

(6) Somers./Coe-Brown at STA, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

Wed., March 11

At Everett Arena, Concord

Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At SNHU Arena, Manchester

Semifinal winners, 2:45 p.m.

Division III

Quarterfinals

Saturday

(5) Kearsarge/Plym. at (4) J. Stark, 1 p.m.

(7) ConVal/Conant at (2) Belm./Gil., 3 p.m.

(6) Kennett at (3) Hollis/Br./Derryfield, 4

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 11

At Plymouth State University

JS/Hop./Kear./Plym. at (1) Berlin/Gor, 5:30

Bel/Gilfrd/ConV/Con. vs. HBDS/Kenn., 7:30

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At SNHU Arena, Manchester

Semifinal winners, 12:15 p.m.

GIRLS' HOCKEY

First round

BG 5, Brady/Trinity/West 2

STA/Winna/Dover 6, Leb/Stevens/Kear. 4

Exeter 4, Souhegan 1

Quarterfinals

Friday

(9) BG at (1) Concord, 5 p.m.

(5) Pinkerton at (4) Hanover, 5:10 p.m.

(10) STA/Winna/Dov at Berlin/Gor., 4 p.m.

(6) Exeter at (3) OR/Ports. (at UNH), 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

At Everett Arena, Concord

Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At SNHU Arena, Manchester

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

First round

White Mountains 26, Nashua North 24

Winnisquam 51, Belmont 39

(11) Newfound at (6) Dover, n.

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 9, 5 p.m.

(8) White Mtns.  at (1) Berlin

(5) Londonderry at (4) Keene

(7) Winnisquam at (2) Exeter

Newfound/Dover at (3) Laconia

Semifinals

Thursday, March 12

At home of higher seeds, 5 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At Lundholm Gym, UNH

Semifinal winners, noon

 
 
 
 