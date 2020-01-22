DOVER -- Will Chase loves to play in the cramped and intimate confines of the gymnasium inside Portsmouth Christian Academy, especially when his Newmarket High School boys' basketball team and the Eagles are battling atop the Division IV standings.
And it's even better when the senior guard and his teammates leave as victors.
Newmarket broke a tie between the one-loss teams with an 11-1 run to end the first half and it never looked back towards a 73-57 victory. Chase scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the first half to lead a brigade of nine different scorers for Newmarket (8-1).
“PCA is definitely one of the top four teams in our Division, Bryson Lund is a phenomenal player and we had a game plan to shut him down,” Chase said. “I thought defensively once we pressured the ball we were fine.
“It’s fun to play here,” Chase added. “The sound echoes off the wall, the whole crowd is right on you and they’re into it. It was a good game.”
Portsmouth Christian center Bryson Lund (21 points) scored 12 points in a first quarter that featured nine lead changes, ending a Chase hoop to give Newmarket a 20-19 lead. Lund matched Chase’s 18 first-half points, but he picked up his second foul late in the second quarter and managed only three points in the second half.
“We just figured their team out. It was the first time we’ve seen them this year and we made some adjustments with how we had to defend,” Newmarket coach Jamie Hayes said. “The biggest thing was just figuring out personnel and figure out what the best situation defensively was for us.”
With the game tied at 30-30 midway through the second quarter, Chase hit two free throws and Colby Bost followed by converting a steal. A Zach Mosher steal and feed to Chase propelled Newmarket to a 38-30 lead with 1:32 left in the second quarter. Chase made all seven of his free throws in the second
“Bryson picked up his second foul, so we knew we were going to attack the basket,” Chase said. “We tried to take everything to the basket, tried to draw fouls, and I think we did a good job of that.”
Bost came up with a pair of big plays as time expired to end the second and third quarter for Newmarket, beginning with his steal and full-court toss to Keenan Mills to give Newmarket a 41-31 lead.
Portsmouth Christian (7-2) got to within 46-39 following a 3-pointer by Jason Stockbower (13 points), but a conventional 3-point play by Allen Phoubaykham bumped the lead back to 10. Bost sank a 3-pointer as time expired to give Newmarket a 55-41 lead entering the fourth.
“(Bost) is a sophomore, he’s still learning, but he comes in and has some great stretches and make some great plays,” Hayes said.
Portsmouth Christian had won seven straight after a 78-76 season opening loss to Pittsfield.
“I thought my guys played hard, but we lost the game tonight at the free-throw line and layups. We missed a lot of layups,” Portsmouth Christian coach Derek Summers said. “They’re a great team and they finished.”
Chase is one of 11 returnees from a Newmarket team that went 18-3 and lost in the Division IV semifinals last year. The only destination acceptable for Newmarket this year is the championship game, and so far the Mules like where they are.
“We have a really deep team, our depth is big for us and we have a really good defense and we’re just going to try to push the ball,” Chase said. “I’m happy with it so far. Hopefully we finish the year with one loss and we’ve got our eyes set on that championship game.”