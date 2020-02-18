HAMPTON — It appears the Winnacunnet High boys’ basketball team has developed itself a clutch gene. In two games following a late loss to rival Exeter, the Warriors have drummed up two late-game wins.
The latest of those thrilling victories came on Tuesday with James O’Hara playing the role of hero to help Winnacunnet outlast Nashua South 53-52 in overtime. O’Hara, a senior, stuck an 8-foot jumper and cashed in on the and-one opportunity with 10 seconds left in overtime to seal the deal for the Warriors (9-4). The Panthers (9-5) missed their chance to respond at the buzzer, settling for a deep jumper after failing to find an opening in Winnacunnet’s defense.
Brett Marelli scored a game-high 26 points for the Warriors, including five straight at one point in overtime. O’Hara added 12 for Winnacunnet, which was missing starters Lucas Schaake and Hayes Waddell due to injury.
Ivan Nyantenji finished with 18 points for South, which got what it thought would be the final lead it would need in overtime on a free throw each from Nyantenji and Colby Tempro that made it 52-50 with 19 seconds to play.
Winnacunnet was lucky to make it to overtime given the chances it missed down the stretch in the fourth quarter. After erasing a 6-0 South run to start the fourth, the Warriors missed eight consecutive shots, including six on one possession, during the final two minutes of regulation.
Marelli bailed Winnacunnet out, though, hitting the front end of two free throws to tie the game 45-45 with 27 seconds left. South missed a pair of 3-pointers in between a Winnacunnet turnover, which sent things to overtime.
The game was close throughout, with Winnacunnet earning a 25-23 halftime edge due in large to 3-pointers from Connor Considine and Brady Wall that suppressed South’s momentum. The Panthers took advantage of a cold shooting stretch by the Warriors in the third, which ended in a 36-36 tie thanks to a Rhett Meddling bucket off the block for South in the final minute.