LONDONDERRY — It was a rough start for the Bedford boys’ basketball team on Friday night.
Six turnovers committed, 10 offensive rebounds allowed, and an eight-point deficit staring the Bulldogs in the face going into the second period.
A spirited pep talk from coach Mark Elmendorf seemed to be all they needed to snap out of it, however. Bedford outscored Londonderry 16-6 in the frame and went into halftime up a bucket.
The Bulldogs came out and controlled the second half, too, and grabbed a 67-60 road win. They improved to 4-3.
“Rough start, but the kids fought hard and came back,” Elmendorf said. “They really showed a lot of guts tonight. I was really proud of them.
“Justin O’Neill is just really good. I thought Connor Butts played tough at the end there, too.”
As usual, O’Neill was the engine that made things go. He scored 17 of his 24 points in the first half to help the Bulldogs keep pace and then hit a huge three at the third-quarter buzzer to shift momentum back to Bedford.
The shot gave Bedford a 47-45 lead and paved the way for Butts to help seal the game at the free throw line.
Butts hit 5-of-7 freebies in the fourth, including all three of his attempts after Jackson Cox fouled him shooting a three.
Bedford hit 12-of-17 free throws as a team over the final eight minutes.
“I thought we did a good job on (O’Neill),” Lancers coach Nate Stanton said. “He’s a heck of a player and a tough kid to guard. I threw a couple of kids at him in the second quarter because Cole (Keegan) picked up two fouls.
“I thought Cole did a great job on him. But other guys stepped up for Bedford and that’s what it takes. O’Neill is definitely a good player, though.”
Bedford also got big contributions from Jordan Dyer (11 points), Timmy Greene (eight) and Richard Ravenelle (six). Butts finished with 12.
It was the Bulldogs’ composure that helped them come back, though. They didn’t panic and didn’t rush shots. There was even a two-minute stretch during the fourth quarter in which Bedford just moved the ball around and maintained possession with a lead.
“That was really good,” Elmendorf said. “It wasn’t planned. Our spacing was excellent, our passing was really good, and I just told them in the locker room they played really smart at the end, too. They didn’t force it when they didn’t have to. I was really proud of the way they played tonight.”
Londonderry (2-5) won’t hang its head after this one despite letting a lead slip away. Stanton came away pleased with certain things he saw.
“We’re getting there,” he said. “First game where we’ve had everyone back because of injuries and the flu. The guys are starting to buy in and you can see that and we just have to learn how to put a full game together and keep that energy.”
Keegan paced Londonderry with 17 points. Luke Marsh had 16 and Cox ended with 15.