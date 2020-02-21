BEDFORD — Although the Bedford High School boys’ basketball team made 13 3-pointers during its game against Portsmouth on Friday night, the Bulldogs failed to make a shot from behind the arc when they needed it the most.
Bedford trailed by three and had a chance to tie the game, but Justin O’Neill’s 3-point attempt with 2.7 seconds left was off the mark. Then, after Portsmouth missed two free throws, Bedford had another chance to tie, but the inbounds pass traveled the length of the court without being touched.
Portsmouth capped the scoring with a free throw in its 68-64 triumph.
“We really battled on the road,” Portsmouth coach John Mulvey said. “This is our best road win to date. There was a good crowd and that was the big thing for us — coming into an environment like this and getting a good win.”
The victory raised Portsmouth’s record to 12-2.
“We played hard,” Bedford coach Mark Elmendorf said. “They’re not 12-2 for nothing. They’re really, really good. We had the right kid shooting. Any time Justin O’Neill has the ball in his hands, I’m happy.”
O’Neill made eight 3-pointers and finished the game with a season-high 31 points. Connor Butts tossed in 14, and Jordan Dyer added 10. Butts and Dyer each made two 3-pointers.
Tim Greene had Bedford’s other 3-pointer.
O’Neill scored 14 of Bedford’s 16 points in the first quarter. He made four 3-pointers in each half.
“Surviving while Justin O’Neill was making everything was really big for us,” Mulvey said. “He was punching us. We were punching back.”
Bedford (7-6) trailed by 10 early in the fourth, but tied the game on a Richard Ravenelle layup with 1:05 left. Portsmouth took a lead it wouldn’t relinquish seconds later on a basket by Zach Paradis.
Junior guard Coleman Brewster led the Clippers with 24 points. Paradis (15), Calvin Hewett (13) and Kevin Cummings (11) also scored in double figures for Portsmouth, which led 31-29 at halftime.
Portsmouth gained some separation with a 10-2 spurt at the start of the third. That gave the Clippers a 41-31 lead with 4:31 left in the quarter.
Bedford stayed within striking distance by making three 3s midway through the fourth, but the Bulldogs failed to score after tying the game with 1:05 left.
“I thought they hurt us on the boards a little bit with offensive rebounds in the second half,” Elmendorf said. “I said in the locker room they’re equal to Exeter right now. I haven’t seen Winnacunnet yet — we play next Friday — but right now those are the two best teams I’ve seen, Portsmouth and Exeter.
“I feel good about our team. We got a great group of kids. They play hard.”
