HOPKINTON — With Kevin Newton-Delgado one foul away from being disqualified from Friday night’s game between Division III Hopkinton and Conant of Jaffrey, the Hawks needed someone else to be aggressive down the stretch to clinch the victory.
Senior Luke Reidy was that someone, scoring six of his eight points in the fourth quarter — including four over the final minute — to lead Hopkinton to a 38-35 win over the Orioles.
“I thought Luke Reidy stepped up,” Hawks coach Steve Signor said. “He’s a big man and he’s buying into a bigger role this year and is slowly developing into the guy that we need him to be to make that difference when (someone is in foul trouble). I thought he did a nice job for us there.”
At 6 feet, 5 inches, Reidy made his presence felt when he used his length to score over the defense at the rim to put Hopkinton up 35-31 with just over a minute to play. On the next possession, he scored again, this time through contact to give the Hawks a two-possession lead.
After Shepyrd Murdough made 1-of-2 free throws with 44 seconds to go, Conant’s Garrett Somero dropped in a layup to pull the Orioles within three with 26.7 seconds left. They subsequently fouled Owen Milchick to send him to the free throw line in a one-and-one situation. Milchick missed and the rebound went to Conant’s Anthony Gauthier, who found Hunter Guevara for a good look at a potential game-tying three that went just long.
“We gave ourselves a chance,” Conant coach Eric Saucier said. “Hopkinton is big and they’re all seniors. We wanted to come in here and play hard and give ourselves a chance and we did.”
Turnovers hurt Conant (4-3) in the fourth period, including on back-to-back possessions that allowed the Hawks to go on a quick 5-0 run to begin the fourth quarter that put them up 33-27.
“Turnovers were big,” Saucier said. “We made them earn every point they got tonight except for about eight and those were on layups after turnovers. I talked to the guys about that and said I was proud of our effort but that we needed to clean those up. You work too hard the rest of the game to just give up easy baskets like that.”
Conant played solid defense throughout, holding Newton-Delgado — a 20-plus points per game scorer — to 12. Milchick finished with 10 and no other Hawk finished with more than eight.
Gauthier scored a game-high 14 and it could have been more if not for a Hawks adjustment.
Hopkinton (7-1) used Newton-Delgado as a safety on the back line of their 2-3 zone, allowing him to act more effectively in help scenarios that deterred the Orioles from attacking the basket.
“I had him on a (non-shooter) so that he could rim protect,” Signor said. “He sagged off and we knew his guy wasn’t going to shoot the three. I think he made one from the free throw line but we could live with that. I think having Kevin down there as almost an extra defender allowed us to keep Gauthier at bay a little bit.”