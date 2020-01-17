GOFFSTOWN — With a one-point lead entering the fourth quarter on the road in front of a raucous crowd Friday night, the Bishop Guertin of Nashua boys’ basketball team had reason to feel some pressure. If the Cardinals felt any over the final eight minutes, though, they did not let it show.
Bishop Guertin closed out its 53-48 Division I triumph over Goffstown with a 20-point fourth quarter.
Over a final frame that featured six lead changes and three tie scores, a Sam Mullett free throw with 2:18 left gave the Cardinals a 49-48 lead that they only added to from then on.
Bishop Guertin (4-1) trailed, 13-9, after the opening quarter, forced an 18-18 halftime deadlock via a Dylan Santosuosso layup with 1:15 left in the second quarter and led, 33-32, entering the final frame.
“We’ve got guys that have played big-time games, just in other sports — lacrosse primarily,” Cardinals coach John Fisher said. “I don’t think we play like there’s a ton of pressure on us. We don’t play nervous.”
Santosuosso admitted he was nervous entering the fourth quarter but that feeling did not stop him from scoring four of his game-high 22 points in the frame, including two key free throws after BG took the lead for good.
Fisher said the junior guard from Pelham has played his best this season when the Cardinals have been on the road.
“For whatever reason, when we’re in opponents’ gyms, he’s lethal,” Fisher said of Santosuosso.
The Cardinals went on a 9-3 run over the last five minutes of the second quarter to knot the score at halftime. Back-to-back 3-pointers from John Sullivan and Santosuosso’s younger brother, Matthew, a freshman, sparked BG’s end-of-quarter run.
“I just think things started to go right for us,” Dylan Santosuosso said of the Cardinals’ play in the second quarter. “Everyone was starting to work harder on defense especially. That helped a lot.”
Dylan Santosuosso’s elbow trey 29 seconds into the third quarter gave the Cardinals a 21-18 lead, their first of the game.
Goffstown (2-2) led by four after an opening frame in which it frustrated the Cardinals with a swarming defensive approach, not allowing them into the paint or find an offensive rhythm.
Goffstown coach Ryan Cowette said his team came into the game wanting to keep the Cardinals on the perimeter, which it did for most of the contest. After struggling from distance in the first quarter, though, Bishop Guertin started to hit from the perimeter and finished with seven 3-pointers, four of which Dylan Santosuosso drained.
“I think it’s a game we’ll definitely learn from...figuring out how to deal with adversity, when things don’t go our way, when we don’t perform or shoot as well as we have in prior games,” Cowette said.
Mullett, who finished with 10 points, and Dylan Santosuosso were the only Cardinals that logged double-digit scoring outputs. Mason Caroll tallied a team-high seven rebounds.
Nathan Bonacorsi recorded a team-high 14 points and Myles Green registered 11 points and five rebounds for Goffstown. The Grizzlies also received eight points from Robenson Baguidy and a team-high seven rebounds from John Kelly, who also scored four points.
“For whatever reason, our kids play well at the end of games,” Fisher said. “This is a group of kids that never gives up. I had a feeling that if it came down to it right at the end, at least we’d have a chance.”