HOPKINTON — With Friday night’s game between the Gilford and Hopkinton boys’ basketball teams came implications for the upcoming Division III playoffs.
Gilford came in sitting in second in the league, Hopkinton third. A win for either would be much needed, especially with Mascenic half of a game ahead of Gilford in the standings and Somersworth just one behind Hopkinton.
And it was Gilford that did itself a favor by picking up a come-from-behind 61-57 victory.
“It’s that time of the year,” Gilford coach Rick Acquilano said. “Everybody knows it. You’ve just got to grind it out against a good team. It was a great win. Now we take it one game at a time and respect all of our opponents. We’ve done that all year. We’ll relish this for three hours and then shift our focus to Belmont on Tuesday.”
Gilford (15-1) trailed at the end of each of the first three quarters — including 49-47 at the end of the third — before tying things up at 57 with one minute, 24 seconds remaining in the fourth.
Logan Hughes (11 points) pushed the Golden Eagles into the lead on a baseline jumper with roughly a minute to go, leading to a number of important missed opportunities for the Hawks.
The first came when Luke Reidy was blocked after creating some separation getting to the rim with 17 seconds left. The ball went out of bounds off of Gilford and on the ensuing possession, Owen Milchick missed a three from the left corner. Michael Baer grabbed the offensive rebound for Hopkinton but fell to the floor doing so and was called for a travel. Gilford ball.
After initially struggling to inbound the ball, the Golden Eagles finally got it into Adrian Siravo’s hands. He was immediately fouled and sent to the line, where he missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity. The rebound went to Milchick, who threw it out of bounds on the outlet.
The ball went back to Gilford and Connor Sullivan hit a pair of free throws to ice the game.
“It was a playoff atmosphere, playing at home so there was a little pressure,” Hopkinton coach Steve Signor said. “But we’ve still got to be better. We threw the ball away more than a couple times and those unforced turnovers are what hurt us in this game. When you get into a playoff atmosphere there’s going to be even more pressure. That’s what we need to clean up. We’ve just got to do a better job.”
Hopkinton (12-4) led 32-27 at halftime due in large part to Kevin Newton-Delgado. The senior scored 15 of his 23 points in the first half, going hard to the rim and hitting at the free throw line.
Siravo took over in the second half by scoring 16 of his 25 in the second half, 10 of which came in the third quarter to help Gilford climb back in.
It was a big win for the Golden Eagles and they’ll need it as they continue to fight Mascenic for the top seed in Division III. Hopkinton will need to rebound quickly to stay among the top three or four seeds.
“We were just trying to come out tonight and take care of business, more than anything,” Signor said. “If we take care of business the next two games, we’re guaranteed top four so I’m not really too concerned about that piece of it. Seeding is seeding. You have to play who’s in front of you and whoever that is is probably really good, too.”