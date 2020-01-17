DOVER — On the heels of two losses, the Merrimack High School boys’ basketball team faced a tough road challenge to break its skid against Dover.
The Tomahawks successfully frustrated the Green Wave to get the job done.
Sophomore Jack Tarleton poured in a game-high 25 points, while Merrimack’s defense protected a cushion all night during Friday’s 58-49 Division I victory. Merrimack (4-2) came off losses to Nashua North (37-32) and Windham (46-38).
“It was an all-around great win. We played as one collective unit,” Tarleton said. “On both ends of the floor we played great, and that led us to the victory of the night.”
Senior guard Adam Ellis scored all seven of his points in the first half to help give Merrimack a 28-21 lead entering the third quarter, but his biggest contribution was the way he defended one of the top players in the state, Kingsley Breen.
Following Tuesday’s 30-point effort in Dover’s 83-77 overtime victory against Salem, Breen labored his way to 17 points on 50 percent shooting. Tim Eckert began the game guarding Breen, but after two early fouls, Ellis was switched to the assignment and he made it uncomfortable for Breen the majority of the night.
“He’s an amazing player, honestly, and it was really hard to guard him,” Ellis said. “I tried to put as much pressure as possible, and we came out with the win.”
Tarleton scored 11 of his points in the third quarter, which included a 3-pointer to give Merrimack a 33-25 lead. A Tarleton putback pushed Merrimack’s lead to nine points, before Dover answered with a Ken Healy hoop, a Jackson Rutland 3-pointer, and a Breen layup to close the gap to 37-35 with 1:09 left in the quarter.
Merrimack finished the quarter strong take a 43-37 lead entering the fourth after Jared Dyer (nine points) pulled down one of his 12 rebounds and immediately found Tarleton in the paint for a bucket
“You always got to find holes in their defense, and I think we did an extremely good job of that,” Tarleton said. “We shot the ball well and moved it well.”
Tarleton drilled a baseline jumper to give Dover a 46-39 lead early in the fourth, and Elllis followed with a steal of Breen on the ensuing possession. Ellis found a wide-open Dyer for a layup to give Merrimack a 50-39 lead midway through the quarter.
“This was a huge win for us; we knew we had to beat them,” Ellis said. “We just had to break their press and the layups went in.”
Dover (4-2) trailed 11-10 after the first quarter and turned the ball over seven times in the second for a 28-21 halftime deficit. Tarleton gave Merrimack a 10-point lead midway through the second quarter.
“They played solid defense and we didn’t do a good job attacking and we didn’t do a good job of setting screens,” Dover coach Matt Fennessy said. “They were very patient on offense. We had some opportunities on defense, but we didn’t take advantage of those situations. We just have to work on those.”
Merrimack coach Tim Goodridge has been pleased with his defense that has allowed an average of 39.5 points a game so far. Now he hopes that the all-around effort he saw on Friday will be as consistent.
“They’re tough little gnats; that’s what we have to do,” Goodridge said. “We’re going to have to play great defense if we’re going to play with anybody, because we typically don’t shoot the ball as well as we did tonight. It was a huge road win. I thought they showed great resilience tonight.”