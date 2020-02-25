NASHUA — No one was being run off the 3-point line at Nashua North on Tuesday night. North and Portsmouth made 18 3-pointers — nine by each team — in a game that featured two teams near the top of the Division I standings.
Although there was plenty of good shooting, it was a North scoring drought in the third quarter that may have made the difference in Portsmouth’s 63-57 triumph.
Portsmouth (13-2) led 37-36 when it went on a 12-0 spurt that didn’t end until the Titans scored with 1:33 left in the quarter.
“For us staying with the game plan and getting the pace on our side in the third quarter I thought was the difference,” Portsmouth coach John Mulvey said. “We tried to take more time on offense and make them take more time when they were on offense. We did it for a nice stretch in the third quarter, which gave us a little bit of a cushion.”
Portsmouth, which entered the game in third place, behind Exeter and Bishop Guertin, received a game-high 26 points from guard Coleman Brewster, who made five 3-pointers. Four of his 3-point shots came in the first quarter, when the teams traded blows and ended with North (11-4) leading 24-23.
“He put in all the time in the world over the summer and it’s paying off for him, which I’m happy to see,” Mulvey said. “He’s got a killer mentality inside of him, which you wouldn’t know when you look at him. He’s very capable of making shots off the dribble and he’s very tough.
“The pace in the first half was crazy. That’s not the type of game we want to get into against this team.”
Kevin Cummings added 14 points for the Clippers. Portsmouth also received an 11-point effort from Zach Paradis and nine points from Cal Hewett.
Curtis Harris (23) and Brenden Choate (17) led the North offense. The Titans began the night fourth in the Division I standings.
“Portsmouth outhustled us,” North coach Steve Lane said. “They killed us when we didn’t defensive rebound. Defensive rebounding was really poor for us tonight.
Each team made six 3-pointers in the first half. North trailed by four at the break, but opened the third with a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to one. That’s when the Clippers took control with a 12-0 run.
“Portsmouth’s very disciplined,” Lane said. “Portsmouth was better than us tonight.”