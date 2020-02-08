NASHUA — The two-and-a-half hour, 150 mile journey back to the North County will certainly be a lot more enjoyable now.
Trailing by a pair of goals after two periods, Berlin-Gorham stormed back, scoring twice in the third and notching the game-winner in overtime to prevail 3-2 over Hollis/Brookline-Derryfield in a battle of the two top Division III programs inside Conway Arena on Saturday.
With momentum clearly on Berlin-Gorham’s side entering the extra stanza, the Mountaineers wasted no time putting it to good use. Just 26 seconds in, junior Tyler Rousseau stole an errant pass just outside his own blue line, circled in and sniped a shot just beneath the crossbar for the game winner.
“It’s nice to score on your first shift in overtime like that,” said Berlin-Gorham coach Mike Poulin. “Tyler has a great shot. It is just a matter if he can put it on net or not. He got a good shot off.”
The victory improved Berlin-Gorham’s record to 11-1-1. The Mountaineers remain the number one team in Division III. The Warriors fell to 9-4. This loss marked the second in overtime versus Berlin-Gorham. Back on Jan. 4, the Mountaineers came out on top 5-4.
“We were flat to start,” Poulin said. “I can’t explain why. We got down 2-0 after two periods. In the third period we caught a little fire. Once we got that first one, you could see a momentum shift. It was sort of the same scenario the last time we played them where we tied it up late and won it in overtime.”
H/B-D controlled most of the first two frames before succumbing to the Mountaineers in the third. Allowing them a little more space to work with, Berlin-Gorham proved opportunistic on those chances. Brayden Riendeau’s rebound goal on the power play made it 2-1. As the Mountaineers continued to press the action, their efforts were rewarded with 57 seconds remaining as Griffin Melanson, from the high slot, sent a shot through traffic past H/B-D netminder Chris Slater, tying things at 2.
Body language showed that the Warriors looked decimated before overtime began. That demeanor carried over to the ice.
With limited opportunities over the first 15 minutes, H/B-D began using its legs more in the second. Catching Berlin-Gorham napping and puck-watching at times on defense, the Warriors took advantage. At 2:03 of the frame, Cole Giersch, controlling the puck from behind the Mountaineers net, found senior Aidan Chretien in front unattended. The junior dished off a clean pass that Chretien one-timed into the back of the net, giving H/B-D a 2-0 lead.
The first period was somewhat lackluster but the Warriors were able to get on the board at 5:24 thanks to sophomore Torin White’s backhanded tally, which caromed off of a Mountaineers player in front of the crease and through the wickets of Anthony Pizzuto for a 1-0 lead. H/B-D kept most of the action inside the Berlin-Gorham zone, refusing to allow the Mountaineers to get the puck out from their zone.
“In our division there is no game that is a gimme,” said Poulin. “Every team is tight and you cannot take a night off. A game like this prepares you for the postseason. Tonight was much like a playoff game for us.”