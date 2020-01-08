GOFFSTOWN -- The much-ballyhooed contest between NHIAA Division I powers Bishop Guertin of Nashua and Bedford almost lived up to expectations, but not quite.
Solid play on the forecheck and pokecheck proved to be key for the visiting Cardinals in terms of disrupting the Bulldogs' timing. In addition, BG was crisp in its passing. Not to be overlooked, the Cardinals tactics' of getting their forwards back to help out the defense also sufficed.
All in all, it spelled a well-played 4-1 victory for BG on Wednesday night at Thomas F. Sullivan Arena. With the win, BG improves to 4-1. Bedford drops to 4-2-1. The Bulldogs have hit a scoring drought of late. On Monday they played to a scoreless tie versus Exeter.
"We roll three lines consistently and our fourth line played three or four shifts tonight," said veteran Cardinals coach Gary Bishop, now in his 28th season. "We are going to continue to go with numbers."
With the contest tied through the first 15 minutes, BG came out strong to start the second. Just 2:52 in, junior defenseman Avery Abbott, positioned just above the right circle, fired a shot that eluded Bedford goalie Shea Guimont, giving the Cardinals a 2-1 lead. The score was set up after Sean Kelley, just out of the penalty box, disrupted Bedford's puck movement inside the neutral zone. With puck now inside the Bulldogs' defensive zone, Abbott, left all alone, took an angle feed and blistered a shot that Guimont appeared to not see.
With less than three minutes to go in the frame, and with BG playing on the man-advantage, defenseman Mike Schaaf, from just inside his blue line, sniped a shot that looked to deflect off a Bulldog player in front of the crease and skip past Guimont (16 saves) for a 3-1 advantage.
As expected, the start of this tilt was fast and furious on both sides. The Cardinals continuously attempted to move the puck quickly up ice in an effort of catching the Bulldogs back on their heels. At 3:07, a turnover down low by Bedford resulted in BG notching the first score of the game as Patrick Madden went five-hole on Bulldogs netminder Shea Guimont. Madden also scored a shorthanded empty net goal at 12:17 of the third.
"Pat's first goal was huge in a game like this in their building," Bishop said. "That first period we came out skating and really moved our feet. But when you win games like this it kind of keeps you going in the right direction."
As Bedford methodically worked the puck into the offensive zone, when not being contested, it caught a huge break. A rebound off the pads of BG goaltender Chris Sullivan deflected over to a wide-open Owen Roberto. With the whole left side of the goal left vacant, the junior did not waste his opportunity, netting a shot with just 23 seconds remaining to tie matters at 1-1.
That proved to be the only mistake put fourth by Sullivan. The senior was strong between the pipes, stopping 26 shots, including 12 in the final period with the Bulldogs in desperation mode.
"They came at us really hard in the third," Sullivan said. "It wasn't just me. This was a whole team effort. I just tried to do my job and stay with it. We looked at this as a business trip and everyone was really focused. This is a real special team. We only graduated four last year so there is good chemistry here."