GOFFSTOWN — When you graduate nearly half a roster that played a vital role in helping win a Division I state title, chances are things are probably not going to be same the following season.
As good as Bedford was a year ago, claiming the championship, the Bulldogs, early on, do not appear to be same club that dominated the competition last time around. In its last four games, Bedford has gone 1-2-1, and now stand at 4-3-1 overall. The latest defeat, its second straight, came on Friday night against unbeaten Concord, 4-0, at Sullivan Arena.
“Overall I thought we played well and got better as the game went on,” said veteran Crimson Tide coach Duncan Walsh, now in his 30th season. “There were times when they pinned us in but I thought we were pretty solid. We were two for two on our power-play chances tonight, which is always good to see and that was huge for us.”
In these early stages of the season, the Crimson Tide (5-0) have risen rapidly, looking like a unit destined to make a serious run toward a state crown. Concord has been boosted by a group of 10 sophomores, two freshmen along with a talented group of eight juniors and seniors. While some might have anticipated this group to still be a year away, the Crimson Tide are thinking different.
Through five league games, the Tide have scored 34 goals and surrendered three.
From the beginning, Bedford’s approach was to challenge the Crimson Tide, getting in the grill of anyone with the puck on his stick. For a while, the strategy worked. However, there were times when mental lapses came into play. It was on those occasions when Concord made the Bulldogs pay for their mistakes, especially in the second period.
Leading by a goal after the first 15 minutes, the Crimson Tide used their quickness to generate a little more spacing resulting in more scoring chances. At 9:00 of the frame, senior Matt Hauschild, left open in the high slot, took a nice pass from Tyler Coskren and sent a quick wrist shot by Bulldogs goalie Shea Guimont (18 saves) to make it a two-score lead. Three minutes later, with Bedford’s Cam Wasylak in the box for charging, junior Alex Forward skated into the low slot untouched. An entry feed from Zach Drew resulted in Forward’s quick wrister into the back of the net and extend Concord’s advantage to three goals.
Bedford had opportunities in the final period, firing 13 of its 29 shots on Crimson Tide netminder Parker Taylor. But the senior stood tall to record the shutout.
Forward scored again in the third, on a one-timer off a quick pass from Drew.
“Coach always teaches us discipline and we try to stay in control on the ice,” Forward said. “We were able to get some open ice and put the puck in the net tonight. At the beginning of the year I honestly didn’t think we were going to do anything special but it looks like we are on our way to doing that. We have great leadership from the older players and that flows down to the younger kids on the team. It just goes from there.”
Coskren scored the game’s lone goal in the first period.