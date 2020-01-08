LEBANON — It was flurrying outside Campion Rink but the Exeter High School boys’ hockey team brought an offensive storm inside en route to its 7-1 Division I triumph over Hanover on Wednesday night.
The Blue Hawks (3-1-1) opened the game’s scoring with Kam Hyles’ goal 1:51 in, took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission and notched three goals in both the second and third periods.
“That Exeter group was one of the more skilled teams in our league and they sure showed it (Wednesday),” Hanover coach Dick Dodds said.
Brendan Doyle and Ricky Davis, who are both senior forwards and skate alongside Jake Martin on Exeter’s top line, had a hand in six Blue Hawks goals and combined for eight points in the victory. Doyle logged two goals and two assists while Davis tallied a goal and three helpers.
Doyle put home both a power-play and even-strength goal and assisted on Davis’ tally in the second period to give his team a 4-1 lead entering the final frame.
“I like to think they’re brothers,” first-year Exeter coach Paul DiMarino said of Doyle and Davis. “They’re not but on the ice they’re really good together, off the ice they just joke and nag with each other the whole time...and they’re senior leaders. They’re being great leaders right now for this group of kids.”
Doyle created a 2-0 Exeter lead 4:31 into the second period, when he received the puck at center ice from Davis before racing down the ice and beating Hanover sophomore goaltender Ben Plottner in a one-on-one situation. Doyle also scored on a wrister from the high slot 7:26 into the stanza to give the Blue Hawks a 3-1 cushion.
Davis scored on a counter rush via a cross-ice feed from Doyle to cap Exeter’s second-period scoring barrage.
“When we pass to each other, we rely on each other to finish and we both know that we can do that,” Doyle said.
Exeter dashed the Marauders’ comeback hopes by scoring its three third-period goals the opening 5:58 of the frame.
Doyle and Keegan Knight (off assists from Doyle and Davis) both notched power-play goals during a five-minute boarding penalty on Hanover’s Nick Lee. Cam Vose scored during five-on-five play to balloon the Blue Hawks’ lead to 7-1 and force running time.
Hanover (2-2) got on the board and trimmed Exeter’s lead to 2-1 at the 5:25 mark of the second period with a power-play goal from Tommy Lyons. The junior defenseman’s tally marked the Marauders’ first of two shots on goal in the middle frame.
Hanover struggled to break out of its own zone and sustain much offense. Outside of the final five minutes of the opening frame, the Blue Hawks dictated the pace. Exeter outshot the Marauders, 21-6, over the opening 30 minutes and 27-8 overall.
“One thing that we would have liked to have done better was playing in our own end,” Dodds said. “We couldn’t get pucks out because every time one of our players had it on his stick, he had two blue jerseys right in his grill. We couldn’t piece together a couple of passes.”
Plottner and Luke Ives made a combined 20 saves for Hanover. Exeter senior goalie Jude Rogles Jr. made seven stops.
“Coming up here is not an easy ride and (Hanover) always plays well here,” DiMarino said. “We said, ‘We’re not going to stick back and let them take it to us and weather the storm. Let’s be the storm. Let’s take it right to them.’”