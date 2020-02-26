NASHUA — Emotion can be a positive intangible for any club playing at a high level. However, there is also a negative side. Exeter first-year head coach Paul DiMarino understands the pros and cons of each and stresses to his team daily the importance of keeping heads at an even keel as the upcoming postseason tournament draws near.
A hat trick from senior left winger Brendan Doyle and a pair of goals by Ricky Davis allowed the Blue Hawks to secure their 10th straight victory on Wednesday, an 8-0 walk in the park over NHIAA Division I counterpart Nashua South-Pelham inside Conway Arena.
As hot as Exeter is playing right now, there is also a concern about them getting too over-confident once the playoffs get underway next week. The Blue Hawks (13-2-1) are expected to receive a first-round bye and open the postseason at home a week from Saturday.
“It’s all about sending reminders in regards to them staying level-headed,” said DiMarino. “With the seniors, we tell them you only have a few games left in your careers. The other part of it is that anyone can beat anyone in the postseason tournament. Concord beat us 7-0 earlier in the season so I tell our kids ‘don’t think you are all that’. It all comes down to effort.”
History has shown that teams playing at a high caliber have often entered the postseason with a chip on their shoulder and still been eliminated early.
This is something the Blue Hawks hope to avoid as they have one more regular-season game remaining (at Trinity on Saturday) before the second season begins.
Against the Kings, who close out their disappointing season at 5-12-1, it took Exeter nearly half of the initial period to get its legs beneath it. Once teh Bluw Hawks did, the complexion of this contest changed dramatically. Within a span of 21 seconds, the Blue Hawks erupted for a pair of breakaway goals to grab a 2-0 lead. Doyle, taking a lead pass from Ty Robinson, broke in on Nashua South-Pelham netminder Cam Reinbold. After making a nice juke move, the senior tucked his shot into the back of the net for a 1-0 advantage at 6:15.
With little defensive help in front of him, Reinbold, a junior, was able to make 23 saves.
“We’ve had two games in a row (the other versus Hanover) with flat starts and that’s not going to get you too far in the future so we need to fix that,” DiMarino stated. “The kids know it. If you want to do something you need to play your best all the time and take no shifts off.”
Before you could blink, Exeter was on the march again. With its team speed one step ahead of the Kings all day, this time Doyle fed Davis with a long entry pass. The senior center sped into the Nashua South-Pelham zone and fired a hard wrist shot for a two-goal lead.
“It’s definitely important for us to start coming out playing harder,” noted Davis. “I think sometimes we try to do too much in the first period. We just need to keep things simple and we’ll be fine coming out of the gate. We know we can roll out all of our lines because everyone from top to bottom competes hard. Our first line sets the tempo and the lines below us do a great job in matching our speed. When it’s time to go everyone goes.”
The Blue Hawks started the second period with a different look. Instead of waiting around, Exeter went on the attack immediately and never relented as it added six more tallies. Just 36 seconds in, Davis lifted a shot from the low right slot. Doyle followed with a pair of scores, the latter on the power play, and increased the advantage to 5-0.
“It’s not about us thinking what we can and cannot do,” Doyle said. “It’s about us playing our game. We talk about knowing what we need to do and then just go out and do it on the ice. We just need to put the first puck in and that’s what sets the tone for us.”
The offensive barrage continued during the frame as Keegan Knight, Jacob Martin and Davis Nelson each found the back of the twine to put the Blue Hawks in control on top by eight. Exeter exploded for 19 shots in the period.
“We feel that depth is one of our strengths, said DiMarino. “We have four lines that play quick and can go. Obviously, we like using that to our advantage.”
Showing class, the Blue Hawks played a game of keep away throughout the final period. Exeter goaltenders Jude Rogles and Henry Fraser combined on the shutout, making a total of 21 saves.