HOOKSETT — Hanover’s offense has been hamstrung this season and the Marauders are seeking other ways to put the puck into the back of the net.
Having scored just five goals in its first four games, Hanover has adopted a new strategy of applying pressure in an effort to capitalize on mistakes and turn them into scoring chances.
That was the case Saturday as the Marauders pestered Division I foe Pinkerton Academy enough to come away with a 3-2 decision inside the Ice Den.
With the game deadlocked at 2-apiece late into the third period, Hanover forced a turnover inside the Astros’ defensive zone, which resulted in a game-winning tally from sophomore John Hill at 12:22.
With the victory, the Marauders improved to 3-2 while Pinkerton fell to 4-3.
“After exam week you are just excited to come back and play hockey,” said Hill, a sophomore. “Last night we had a team dinner so that we could all get back together again. Today we were all ready to go and I think that played a big part in the way we played today.”
For much of the final frame, Hanover disrupted the Astros’ ebb and flow, working in unison in keeping the puck inside the attacking zone. On the winning goal, each club had a man in the penalty box and a breakdown forced by Jack Stadheim resulted in a rare two-on-one. Stadheim slid the puck over to a wide-open Hill and the sophomore rifled a shot past Pinkerton goaltender Ben Plottner and put the Marauders ahead to stay.
“This was a springboard game for us,” 37-year Hanover coach Dick Dodds said. “The early start (11:40 a.m.), we talked about it being a potential struggle but ended up a positive. But we do practice at 5:45 every morning so we are sort of used to it. It was nice to come off the bus and play the way we did. We played with a lot of energy and a lot of heart today. We made a couple of adjustments after the first period to try to slow them down. Scoring has been a challenge this year. Three goals against Pinkerton is good. Now I am hoping that maybe we have turned the corner. Also, we haven’t done well down low in our own end but today, I thought we were a little bit better.”
Through the first 30 minutes, this tilt was close to the vest. Inconsistency on both sides reared its ugly head with much of the action between the blue lines. Neither squad generated anything due to the opposition’s in-your-face tenacity. For much of this contest, players needed to redirect their skating to accept passes. At times, players were forced to stop to collect feeds instead of being led toward the attacking zone.
“Overall, I thought we played pretty good during the first two periods but we played our worst in the third,” said Astros coach Sam Littlefield. “We had a good forecheck and were physical through the first two but things sort of fell apart in the third. You can’t expect to play just two periods against a team like that and come out on top.”
Just 1:59 into this affair, the Marauders struck first. Defenseman Curtis Rice, left out alone from just inside his own blue line, fired a shot through traffic that slipped past Plottner for a 1-0 lead. For the most part, Hanover’s defensemen were left unguarded along the perimeter as Pinkerton opted to swarm the low slot area. The Astros finally knotted things at 7:54 of the opening frame thanks to a backhanded tally from Brett Levesque.
Midway into the second period, Pinkerton moved ahead. A turnover inside the defensive zone allowed Jake Masterson to score from the right circle, making it 2-1. But less than three minutes later, Hanover stormed back. Anthony Correa, positioned just to the right of Plottner, pushed back a rebound to even things at 2-2 heading into the second intermission.
Hanover finished with 28 shots while Pinkerton tallied 20.
For a majority of the third, the Marauders continued to take it to the Astros. Things only worsened for Pinkerton after Tyler Pappalardo was cited for a five-minute boarding penalty with 4:16 left. However, a minute later, Correa was whistled for slashing, putting the teams at even strength. With a little more room to maneuver, Hanover made the most of it thanks to Hill’s marker.
“Coach Dodds talked about us needing to play physical,” Hill said. “We needed to outskate them and be the faster team. The key for us was that we outworked them today and that will be a key for us moving forward. We just need to build off of this game and continue to work hard. Today was a great example of what we need to do.”