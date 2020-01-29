NASHUA — Both Alvirne/Milford and Nashua North/Souhegan started the season slowly and, with a month left in the season, neither has recovered.
On Wednesday night, the Division II Admirals fought the good fight but found themselves on the losing end of a 5-4 score to Division I North/Souhegan inside Conway Arena.
Sophomore Chris Weeden’s empty-net goal, his second of the evening, at 13:58 of the third period proved to be the difference because with 11 seconds remaining Alvirne/Milford’s Matt Ryan notched his second goal.
Winners of two straight, Nashua North/Souhegan improves to 3-6-1. The Admirals, losers of six in a row, drop to 2-8.
With the Saber-Titans up by a goal after the first 15 minutes, the pace picked up over the middle period. A backhanded tally by Will Dodge in front of the net had Nashua North/Souhegan on top 3-1. But Alvirne/Milford answered to tie the game on goals from Ryan and Dylan DeNauw-Jillson.
It proved to be short-lived however. Working the puck deep inside their offensive zone, the Saber-Titans struck gold. Ryan Dancoes found a trailing Jason Scott coming down the right side. A nice crossing feed resulted in a one-timer by Scott and give Nashua North/Souhegan the lead back 4-3 at 7:29.
In the waning minutes, DeNauw-Jillson was whistled for a five-minute misconduct for hitting from behind, but the Saber-Titans failed to take advantage. Late in the third, the Admirals went on the power play but could not get anything past goaltender Nelson Hawkins, who made 13 saves. His counterpart, Brayden King, stopped 26 attempts.
The Saber-Titans began the scoring, benefiting from a five-on-three. Mike Dodge’s tip-in at 7:46 of the opening period had them up 1-0. Less than two minutes later, Weeden blistered a shot from the right circle to make it a 2-0 contest. But the Admirals had the last laugh of the frame. At 10:53, on the power play, defenseman Anthony DeRosa lined a shot from the perimeter through traffic that ended up in the back of the net, slicing the deficit in half heading into the first intermission.