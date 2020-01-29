HOOKSETT — Can anybody beat the Concord High School boys’ hockey team?
That seemed like a valid question to ask before Concord’s game against Pinkerton Academy on Wednesday night since Concord owned an unblemished record and had outscored its opponents 69-5 through its first 10 Division I games.
We now know the answer is “yes.”
Pinkerton received power-play goals from junior forward Ethan Burgess and senior defenseman Jack Normand and handed Concord a 3-0 loss at the Ice Den.
Junior forward Hunter Drouin also scored for Pinkerton, which received a 38-save performance from senior Matt Gilliland, who was the team’s backup goalie for the last three years.
“Goalie was outstanding,” Pinkerton coach Sam Littlefield said. “Matt had a great game — his best game of the season.
“I think we played some hard hockey tonight. We were pretty consistent throughout the game. We forechecked hard and moved the puck out of our zone real quickly. Everyone played their position well.”
The victory improved Pinkerton’s record to 7-4-0. It was the first loss for Concord (10-1-0), which hadn’t allowed more than one goal in any of its first 10 games. Each of the Crimson Tide’s 11 victories has come by at least four goals.
“There weren’t many penalties, but they were opportunistic and the goalie was excellent,” Concord coach Duncan Walsh said. “Some nights the puck just doesn’t go in. They packed it in and blocked a lot of shots. That’s what you have to do against us. They did a good job.”
Burgess opened the scoring with a power-play goal 5:03 into the first period, and it remained 1-0 until Normand’s power-play goal at 7:35 of the third. Drouin capped the scoring with two minutes to play.
Concord skated to a 7-1 victory when the teams met earlier this month. That game was 3-1 with nine minutes remaining, but the Crimson Tide scored four times during a five-minute power play in the third.
Pinkerton killed Concord’s only power play during Wednesday’s victory.
“We’ve been so good on the power play all year,” Walsh said. “Tonight we only had one power play and didn’t score.
“They played really well. They played hard and, like I said, they were opportunistic. Like I told them (the team) the difference between one and eight in this league isn’t a lot.”