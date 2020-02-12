SALEM — Now this was the Pinkerton Academy team everybody has been waiting for.
Losers of their last two contests and, for the most part, not playing up to their standards for a good portion of the season, the Astros finally put it all together Wednesday night with an impressive 7-1 win over NHIAA Division I foe Windham inside the Ice Center.
Three goals from junior Ethan Burgess and two from senior Mason Drouin paved the way as Pinkerton improved to 8-6 and, for the moment, puts them in eighth place in the standings. The Jaguars dropped to 8-6 but fall into ninth spot.
“We have talked about how this season hasn’t gone the way we expected it to,” said Pinkerton coach Sam Littlefield after his club outshot the Jaguars 39-17. “I think it’s good that we have had some difficulties along the way because it will prepare us a little better. It is how we respond in these last few games that will set the tone. So this was a good start for us to that tonight.”
Indeed. Pinkerton skated into the initial period looking like a team on a mission. The Astros began using their legs and speed cohesively, something not witnessed in their last couple of outings, to put the Jaguars on their heels immediately. Just 1:52 in, freshman Lorenzo Corsetto knocked in a rebound off of a Brett Levesque shot to grab a 1-0 lead. Eleven minutes later, with the Astros on a 4 on 3 power play, Hunter Drouin, positioned in the low left crease, put back a rebound off of a Levesque blast to put the Astros on top by a pair.
With time winding down in the frame, Pinkerton’s relentless attack inside the Windham zone continued. A nice crossing pass from Mason Drouin over to Burgess in the low slot allowed the forward to tip a shot past Jaguars goaltenter Vito Mancini with 2.8 seconds remaining and send the Astros into the first intermission with a three-goal advantage.
Pinkerton refused to take its foot off the pedal during the middle period. It took just 59 seconds for Hunter Drouin and Burgess to break out for a two-on-one that was sealed with a Burgess point-blank shot into the far side of the net, increasing the lead to 4-0.
“Ever since the beginning of the season we knew we had a lot of potential and a lot of talent,” Burgess said. “Unfortunately it has taken us a little while to get into a groove. I think we are showing that we can stay with anyone in the league. That’s what we have been looking for all year so now we just want to keep that momentum going. Tonight we moved the puck well and our defense really tightened things up which has been an issue for us.”
Windham struggled to keep up with the Astros’ quickness and puck-handling skills. At the other end of the rink, Pinkerton’s defense played sound as it continued to stymie the Jaguars at every turn and force them into making bad decisions and numerous turnovers.
At the 12:23 mark of the second, following yet another breakaway, Mason Drouin netted a hard wrist shot from the high slot after taking a feed from Hunter Drouin and push the Astros advantage to five after 30 minutes. Windham finally got on the board at 3:48 of the third thanks to a rebound tally by Owen Larouco. However, the Astros answered that score with two more of their own. Burgess notched his hat trick at 8:03 and Mason Drouin bagged his second with 42 seconds left.
“This is a big ice surface so it was important to keep our feet moving at all times,” said Littlefield. “We’ve had a week off so this is a good time in the season to be getting that rest. Tonight it paid off. We had that little extra jump and was able to use that extra space out there by moving the puck and get them moving around and make them tired. Goal one tonight was for us to get on them early and goal two was to not let up. I think we did both very well tonight.”