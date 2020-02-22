EXETER — In spite of their red-hot play since late January, few have spoken much about the Exeter hockey team.
With the brunt of the attention being paid to Concord, Salem and Bedford, the Blue Hawks appear to be the obscure team among the top-echelon Division I programs.
Yet the lack of notoriety doesn’t seem to bother them. The Blue Hawks are primarily focused on winning, with little time to be concerned with what others say or don’t say about them.
“We worry about us and not anyone else,’’ said Exeter first-year coach Paul DiMarino. “You only control what you can control.”
On Saturday, Exeter stayed loyal to the script and proved it can win tight-fisted affairs as it scored a pair of third-period goals to take down Hanover 3-1 inside The Rinks of Exeter. As impressive as this victory was, perhaps even more impressive is this triumph marks the ninth straight under DiMarino, who has this club firing on all cylinders at the right time. DiMarino cut his teeth here under legendary 42-year coach Jim Tufts, serving as an assistant for four years before taking the head reins following Tufts’ retirement at the end of last year.
This win gives Exeter an overall record to 12-2-2 as it remains in the hunt for a high postseason berth. This close-knit band of Blue Hawks have a unified belief in each other, their abilities and what they are capable of doing. It is certainly the right mentality to have with the playoffs just around the corner.
“We’ve developed some good habits and just try to keep things simple,” said senior forward Kole Robinson.
Trailing by a goal entering the third period, the Marauders (8-7) came back to tie things on a Curtis Rice rebound score at 8:29. Momentum was short, however, because just 19 seconds later Liam Walsh, on a 2-on-1 breakout with Robinson, tallied to put the Blue Hawks ahead to stay. Jacob Martin’s shorthanded, empty-net goal in the final second put a cap on this one.
“We’ve talked about dealing with adversity in many different ways but it is just how you respond,” DiMarino said. “Once they scored, our guys said ‘it’s our time so let’s go.’ That’s what you look for in kids.”
It has been a while since the Blue Hawks last captured a state championship. You have to go all the way back to the 2002 season when they did it as a Division II entry. Exeter reached the Division 1 final in 2010 but was ousted by Concord. But here in the present, the Blue Hawks have what it takes to bring home a title. Only time will tell.
“Everyone here believes in each other,” said Blue Hawks senior goaltender Jude Rogles, who finished with 20 saves. “We know what we want and we have a championship type of mindset. You build that through blood, sweat and tears and you cannot break it.”
Hanover gained control of the opening period, putting up all nine of its shots during the frame over the first six minutes. But the Marauders came away empty-handed as Rogles held his own between the pipes.
“That’s what Hanover does,” said DiMarino. “They come after you and bombard you. We were able to get through that has Jude has been playing really well and made some great saves during that. He’s the reason why it wasn’t a three-goal lead for them at that point.”
Despite playing shorthanded for a good portion of the second period, the Blue Hawks began to play more to their style. They also managed to put up the first tally on the afternoon. With Hanover on the power play, Exeter senior Brendan Doyle got behind the defense, took a pass from Ricky Davis and skated in alone before launching a hard wrist shot from inside the low right circle past goalie Ben Plottner (21 saves) at 14:25 for a 1-0 advantage.