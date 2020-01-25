Exeter takes 3-0 lead, puts a stranglehold on the game.
HOOKSETT — With his team reaching the halfway point of the regular season, first-year Exeter head coach Paul DiMarino felt the need to convey some important directives to his team leading into Saturday’s NHIAA Division I showdown against Pinkerton Academy.
DiMarino expressed his concern that Blue Hawks play a full 45 minutes, applying pressure in the attacking zone and capitalizing on the other team’s mistakes. The Blue Hawks took their coach’s advice to heart and placed it on display as they doubled up the Astros 6-3 inside the Ice Den.
Exeter (4-2-2) raced out to a 3-0 lead midway into the second period and refused to allow Pinkerton (5-4) and opportunity to climb back.
“Our theme today was to go out and work hard,” said DiMarino. “Our MO is pressure, pressure and more pressure. We want to use our speed to our advantage. When we pressured them tonight, it made them second guess what they had available. When we got on top of them, they start to fumble the puck which creates turnovers and that’s what we wanted.”
Leading 1-0 after the opening 15 minutes following freshman Ty Robinson’s goal at 11:33, the Blue Hawks offense took command early in the second frame. Just 10 seconds in, senior Brendan Doyle, off a behind the net feed from Ricky Davis, extended Exeter’s lead to 2-0.
“The importance of this win was that we played a complete 45 minutes,” Doyle said. “We didn’t let up and played disciplined. We feel we have the skill but sometimes we don’t use it. But today, we definitely used it.”
Later in the period, the Blue Hawks caught the Astros a bit off-guard resulting in a 2-on-1 opportunity between linemates Liam Walsh and Keegan Knight. With Knight driving the puck deep into the Astros zone, the sophomore sent a quick pass over Walsh who buried a shot past goaltender Matt Gilliand from the low right slot, extending Exeter’s advantage to three goals. Gilland, a senior, finished with 19 stops.
“Coach DiMarino has been telling us the importance of working hard,” said Davis. “The last couple of games I thought we played a little more conservative then we should have. But today, I thought we set the tone in the first period and then started building on that in the second period. If we get confidence I feel we are going to be a tough team to stop down the road.”
For Pinkerton, this season has been an enigma of sorts in terms of its offensive prowess and ability to maneuver the puck efficiently. The Astros have a wealth of talent, but have yet to play to their full potential. On several occasions, Pinkerton was unable to connect on up-ice passes and often looked indecisive in regards to its puck handling skills.
“We are a capable team and have the guys that can execute,” Astros head coach Sam Littlefield said. “But sometimes it is just a matter on if we show up. Today I didn’t think we showed up for a full game. We’ve been consistently inconsistent this year. Our execution wasn’t there. We were coughing pucks up and couldn’t do the simple things. We know what we got but you can’t go out and do it for them.”
At 10:02, Pinkerton finally got on the board care of an Ethan Burgess 5 on 3 rebound tally and send his club into the second intermission down a pair.
But any momentum swing coming out for the final period was soon averted after Knight potted a pair of goal just 11 seconds apart to stake the Blue Hawks out to a 5-1 lead.
“In the past we’ve had leads but in the third period we have let leads slip out of our hands,” senior Jacob Martin said. “Getting up early felt good but we knew it wasn’t the end of it. We knew we needed to come out for the third and go out an score.”
Astros freshman Lorenzo Corsetto scored a short time later. However, Doyle, going top shelf, bagged his second tally of the afternoon to make it 6-2. Then, with just 33 seconds remaining, Corsetto poked in a rebound by Exeter senior netminder Jude Rogles (22 saves) to make things a little more respectable.
“We have had the conversation that we can be good when we want to be,” said DiMarino. “It’s an attitude and effort thing for us. I told the kids after the game that I hope they realize what they are capable of and what it takes to win. We have kids here who can play hockey but it’s a mental thing. Hopefully now, they are starting to get it.”