MANCHESTER — Bedford High School boys’ hockey coach Marty Myers said defense has been his team’s strength so far this season after opening the Brian C. Stone Memorial Christmas Hockey Tournament with a victory over Hanover on Thursday.
The defending Division I champion Bulldogs showed Friday night that they have a pretty strong offense as well in their 7-0 triumph over Division II Goffstown on Day 2 of the tournament at JFK Coliseum.
The bout was a rematch of last year’s tournament final, which Bedford won, 4-3, to capture the crown in unbeaten fashion for a fourth consecutive season.
“We want our defense to complement our offense and we want out offense to complement our defense,” Myers said. “If we work hard on both ends and we have a balanced game and become a little more consistent, I think we’ll be good.”
The Bulldogs (2-0) capitalized on their second-chance opportunities en route to Friday’s victory, scoring four goals via rebounds. Will Scott netted two of those rebounds goals while Tim Purcell and Cameron Wasylak accounted for the others.
“It’s great for our team because we need to get those goals,” Scott said. “Those are the goals that count — those scrappy goals, those rebounds. We need to be able to put those in and (Friday) we were able to and it showed.”
Bedford took a 4-0 lead and a 26-4 shots-on-goal advantage into the first intermission. Matthew Lapinsky opened the game’s scoring 16 seconds in off a behind-the-net feed from Andrew Johnson, Scott and Wasylak both tallied rebound goals and Quinlan Kerr scored on a counter rush with 9.3 seconds left in the opening frame to create the Bulldogs’ four-goal cushion.
Kerr, a junior forward, scored twice against the Grizzlies in last year’s tournament final.
Brett Niland, Scott and Purcell scored Bedford’s final three goals over the opening 5:34 of the second period.
Bedford goaltenders Shea Guimont and Mathew Desmond each made six saves to combine for the shutout. Freshmen James Amorelli and Jake Weber made a combined 48 saves for Goffstown (0-2), which owns a 4-0 record in Division II play.
Goffstown coach Ben Slocum said he is using the tournament as a testing ground for his players. The Grizzlies have 13 underclassmen on their roster.
“I think we had seven or eight freshmen playing (Friday),” Slocum said. “I think they actually outplayed our upperclassmen at times. They’re putting the effort in there. Sometimes, I think, our upperclassmen kind of take things for granted. We’re just using it as a learning experience for everybody.”
Niland logged a goal and two assists. John Giroux notched three helpers for Bedford.
Goffstown will play Hanover to open Day 3 of the tournament Saturday at noon. Today’s other games are Manchester Central/West vs. Concord (2 p.m.), Trinity vs. Bedford (4 p.m.) and Manchester Memorial vs. Bow (6 p.m.).
“It helps us tremendously that we have a good offense,” Scott said. “But at the same time when we’re in our defensive zone, we can protect the slot and we can get the puck out. It’s very effective.”
Concord 6, Memorial 0: Concord sophomore Joey Ala and senior co-captain Matt Hauschild each scored twice over the opening 15:12 of the contest to give the Crimson Tide (2-0) a 4-0 lead they only added to over the remainder of the bout.Ala put home a short-handed tally to open the game’s scoring with 6:11 left in the first period and notched his second goal of the game with 47.6 seconds remaining in the frame to build a 3-0 Concord advantage.
Hauschild scored his first goal on a Concord power play via a wrister from the right circle that tucked inside the far post with 3:48 left in the first period. Tyler Coskren assisted on Hauschild’s second goal, which game 12 seconds into the second period, and scored on a back-handed shot with 4:28 remaining in the frame to balloon the Crimson Tide’s lead to 5-0.
Hauschild logged his fifth point in the contest 1:21 into the third frame, when he assisted on Zach Drew’s goal that capped the game’s scoring.
Sophomore Will Pegnam made 19 saves for Concord, which opened the tournament with a 9-0 victory over Bow on Thursday. Junior Kody Boyce made 17 saves for Memorial (1-1).
Concord coach Dunc Walsh said he wants to use as many players as he can and see his team play well in its own end over the remainder of the tournament.
“If the pucks in their (the opponents’) end, sooner or later we’re going to score,” Walsh said. “We’ve just got to be better in our end and not get into bad habits. That’s the biggest thing.”
Hanover 4, Trinity 3: The Marauders (1-1) scored twice over the opening five minutes of the third period to snap a 2-2 deadlock.
Auggie Oberting assisted on Tono Correa’s goal 2:31 into the third frame to break the two-goal draw. Curtis Rice provided what proved to be the game-winning goal 2:08 after Correa’s tally.
Trinity of Manchester senior forward Ryan Glass scored off assists from Finn McDonough and Marc L’Heureux with 5:52 remaining to cap the game’s scoring.
Hanover turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead with two goals over the opening 6:40 of the second period. Hanover senior forward Rowan Wilson tied the game at one goal apiece when he found the back of the net 3:53 into the frame off assists from Tom Lyons and Brendan Brigham. Spencer Lawe notched the Marauders’ go-ahead goal.
The Pioneers (1-1) opened the game’s scoring at the 9:37 mark with Cadin Booth’s goal and knotted the score at 2-2 at the 7:22 mark of the second frame with Quinn Booth’s tally.
Luke Ives made 15 saves for Hanover. Trinity goaltender Ryan Brewitt made 23 saves.
Bow 10, Central/West 1: Senior Jake Mielcarz notched a hat trick over the game’s opening 5:30 to lead the Falcons (1-1) to the win. Alongside Mielcarz’s three tallies, Mike Anderson, Ben Tobeler and Aiden Roy also scored in the first period to give Bow a 6-0 lead entering the second frame.
Bow took an 8-1 advantage into the third period following second-period tallies from Tobeler (power play) and Dan Baillargeon. Devin Perry and Blake Scarinz each notched a goal in the final frame for the Falcons.
Tobeler’s younger brother, Ethan, a freshman, classmate Cooper Joscelyn and senior CJ Smethurst each logged two assists for the Falcons.
In his second ever game in goal, Brian Carter made 17 saves to earn his first career win for Bow.
“I thought he played really well (Friday),” Bow coach Tim Walsh said of Carter. “You’d never know that he started playing hockey this year.”
Sophomore Aiden Kelley scored a short-handed goal off an assist from classmate Matt LaForge 2:02 into the second period to put Central/West (0-2) on the board. Central/West goaltenders David Hood and Donovan Collins made a combined 47 saves.