MANCHESTER — Based on the early results, it appears opponents are going to have a hard time scoring against the Bedford High School boys’ hockey team this season.
The Bulldogs have allowed eight goals in their five games, the latest contest being a 2-1 victory over Hanover on Thursday in the opening game of the Brian C. Stone Memorial Christmas Tournament at JFK Coliseum.
Bedford goalie Shea Guimont recorded 30 saves in the win, one of which thwarted a Hanover breakaway early in the second period. Two other saves came on Grade A scoring opportunities from just outside the crease.
“He was the best player on the ice,” Bedford coach Marty Myers said. “It’s not a bad player to have as your player of the game. Getting robbed of a couple good scoring opportunities — that can frustrate the other team. He was our starting goalie last year and he’ll see a lot of ice this year.”
Bedford led 2-0 until Tono Correa scored for Hanover with 1:49 to play. The Marauders had several good scoring chances after they pulled goalie Ben Plottner (23 saves) with 43 seconds remaining, but failed to put another puck past Guimont.
Bedford’s Connor Labrecque opened the scoring with 1:52 remaining in the first period, and the Bulldogs (4-1) took a 2-0 lead when Owen Roberto scored on a screened shot from the slot with 5:55 to play. John Giroux was credited with the only assist on Roberto’s goal.
Hanover (2-1) lost its top two returning scorers from a team that reached last year’s Division I quarterfinals when senior Sylas Oberting transferred to Phillips Exeter Academy and junior Matty Gardner left for Kimball Union Academy.
“They’re both defensemen but they’re both offensive defensemen, so they helped us at both ends of the ice,” Hanover coach Dick Dodds said. “The outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but we got better as the game went on. We didn’t get off to a terrific start, but the second and third periods we started to work a little better as a team.”
Bedford is looking to win this tournament for the fifth straight year. The Bulldogs didn’t lose a game en route to their four other tournament championships.
“I think our strength so far this season is our defense,” Myers said. “I think they’ve played pretty good as a whole, not just our defense, but our defensive unit. Having Shea behind them to cover the mistakes has been really helpful.”
In Thursday’s other games Concord beat Bow 9-0, Trinity defeated Goffstown 5-1, and Memorial outscored Central/West, 9-4.
Today’s schedule: Trinity vs. Hanover (2 p.m.); Concord vs. Memorial (4 p.m.); Bedford vs. Goffstown (6 p.m.) and Bow vs. Central/West (8 p.m.).
Trinity 5, Goffstown 1
Trinity broke a 1-1 tie when Ryan Glass scored with 2:24 left in the second period and the Pioneers added three goals in the third. Luke Chase scored for Goffstown, which is the only Division II program in the tournament. Lucas Ouellette had the only assist on the Chase goal.
Trinity led 1-0 after one period and 2-1 through 30 minutes. Anthony DiZillo, Cam Laventure, Tate Flint and Brady Watts also scored for the Pioneers.
Goffstown goalie Jake Weber, a freshman, recorded 33 saves. Trinity’s Colton Gooden stopped 17 shots. Gooden is also a freshman.
Concord 9, Bow 0
Sophomore forward Tyler Coskren had two goals and two assists to lead Concord, which led 5-0 after one period and 8-0 entering the third. Bow played without starting goaltender Ethan Berrigan.
Ryan Doherty also scored twice for Concord. Zach Drew, Cam McGonigle, AJ Fennelly, Joey Ala and James Shea collected the other Crimson Tide goals. Fennelly also had two assists.
Concord played each of its three goalies one period. Running time was used for the final 15 minutes.
Memorial 9, Central/West 4: Brandon Burroughs led the Crusaders' attack with two goals and an assist. Parker Burgess added a pair of goals. Alden Kelly had the hat trick for Central/West.
Kody Byce made 15 stops in the Memorial net, while Donnie Collins and Daniel Hood combined on 32 saves for Central/West.