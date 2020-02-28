MANCHESTER — With an eye on the playoffs, Manchester Central’s boys’ basketball team took care of business, beating Memorial 63-51. But Friday’s win is just one step in their equation.
“We control our own destiny in terms of getting into the playoffs,” Little Green coach Sudi Lett said. “We’ve got to win every game (the rest of the way). We have two more left. One against Pinkerton and then Salem, who beat us in the Christmas tournament. I’m not assuming any game is going to be a win automatically. We’ve got to win and play our best and finish at .500.”
The Little Green entered the game at 6-9. To make the tournament, the Little Green need to continue to get production out of Baril Mowa. The junior scored 19 points, hurting Memorial in multiple ways on the offensive end. He was accurate shooting the three ball and slashed and drove his way to the rim whenever he wanted.
Mowa scored 12 in the first half alone and was a big reason why Central led 31-18 at the half.
“He’s so strong and he doesn’t even know his own strength sometimes,” Lett said. “Today was a great step forward for him being able to get into the paint and attack. He’s putting it together.”
Mowa was aided by Andrew Houghton, who contributed 11 points, Jabari Dowell, who added 10, and Baylee Bates, who finished with nine.
For Memorial, it was a story the Crusaders have seen before throughout the season. They showed signs of life in the fourth quarter by scoring 20 points, but it wasn’t enough to erase the 14-point deficit it faced after three.
“When you put yourself in a hole like we have all year, it’s tough to get through that,” Memorial coach Danny Bryson said. “We seemed to be making the right plays but we had some defensive lapses and they exploited some mismatches they had out there. It’s disappointing when you have seniors and these are the games that you have to win to get into the playoffs and we come with no sense of urgency.”
The loss officially eliminated the Crusaders from playoff contention with two games remaining on the schedule. A team that was optimistic about its chances entering the year will now focus a little more on bringing younger guys up to speed.
“Going into the season it was about learning how to compete,” Bryson said. “We competed all year. A lot of our losses were 10 or fewer points. I take some responsibility as the head coach.
“We’re still a young team and we just have to learn how to win. We lost a couple close ones and I think when it came down to it we just hadn’t been there before as far as late-game experience. I think the future is really bright.”
For Central, the future has come a bit earlier than expected.
“The playoffs are the most important thing,” Lett said. “We have a young team and I want them to get that experience and maybe have an opportunity to shock a team in the tournament.”