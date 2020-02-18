MANCHESTER — While Manchester Central’s 64-54 win over Trinity on Tuesday was a bit about getting revenge on a city rival, it was mostly a display of the Little Green’s growth.
The Little Green lost their first game of the season 61-49 at Trinity in rough fashion, so while it was nice to defend their home court, it was even better for Sudi Lett to see how far his team has come.
“The students really wanted to win this game badly,” Lett said. “It’s a rivalry game. I was really happy for the boys that they were able to pull it out especially after losing to Trinity earlier.
“It’s been a slow process. We were 2-7 at one point and right now we’re 6-8. The guys have really turned it on and are playing with confidence. It shows the growth that we’ve had.”
When that first game was played on Dec. 20, Central had trouble creating offense. Tuesday was much different. The Little Green hit 13 threes as a team on 24 attempts and went through stretches where they seemingly couldn’t miss.
For the game, Michael Dupree and Baylee Bates each made four triples. Angel Castro knocked in two, and Andrew Houghton, Baril Mowa and Greg Jean-Baptiste all made one apiece.
“We weren’t guarding them,” Trinity coach Keith Bike said. “We stressed that, too. They have two real good shooters and we let them catch the ball and shoot. It’s that simple. We’ve been playing zone the last eight games. The bottom line is their shooters were able to catch and shoot it with nobody in their face. It was disappointing.”
All nine of Central’s first-quarter points came from beyond the arc, yet the Little Green still trailed 10-9 at the end of the quarter.
Central responded by making five threes in the second quarter, which was ultimately its best shooting period in the game. Dupree hit back-to-back threes at one point, Bates made a pair and Castro made one, and Central led 28-23 at half.
“Our shooting was just confidence,” Lett said.
Trinity cut the score to 38-33 with 1:33 left in the third due in large part to a pair of Louis Rosenthall (nine points) triples. Central responded with a 4-0 run to close the frame.
The fourth quarter was played to a near draw, which prevented Trinity from ever getting closer than the five point deficit in the third. Royce Williams (20 points) had 11 in the fourth period for the Pioneers, but Central’s Doro Koita (nine points) had seven for the Little Green to help offset the damage that Trinity’s star inflicted.
“We’ve been playing well lately, overall,” Bike said. “But tonight we just weren’t disciplined enough on the defensive end, mostly, and that hurt us more than anything.”
While Trinity falls to 2-11, Central has now won four of its last five games and is squarely in the hunt for a playoff spot with four games to go.
“We’re playing well. I just don’t want to do anything to mess this up right now,” Lett said.