MANCHESTER — Friday night’s game between the Manchester Central and Memorial girls’ basketball teams was as much about seeding as it was the rivalry between the two schools.
With the tournament coming up next week, both the Little Green and Crusaders could have used wins. But after the usual tight, back-and-forth play seen in their three meetings this year, it was Central that got what it wanted with a 45-41 win.
“The rivalry was part of it but obviously we all play for the playoffs,” Central coach Mike Wenners said. “I’m just happy we got out of the ninth seed. We can get as high as fifth now if the tiebreakers go the right way for us. This is going to be a good tournament. There are a lot of good teams and I think there will be plenty of upsets.”
Central pulled off a little bit of an upset of its own with the win Friday. The Little Green had lost their previous two games against Memorial and, sure, Destiny Jordan had a game-high 23 points, but a big offensive rebound by Bree Pietroniro-Hamilton helped Central seal the deal.
“The play of the game,” Wenners said. “That was just enormous. She competes. They all do.”
Up by two with 15 seconds left, Pietronito-Hamilton grabbed a missed Erin Flurey free throw and kicked it out to Emily Greenwood, who was immediately fouled and made both free throws to give Central a 43-39 lead.
Memorial’s Lyric Grumblatt made two free throws with nine seconds left, but three ticks later, Flurey was back at the line, where she made two.
Memorial’s goal coming in was to walk away with the No. 2 seed. A win would have put the Crusaders at 16-2 and tied with Merrimack with the benefit of the tiebreaker on their side.
Instead, Memorial falls to 15-3 and the No. 3 seed. Crusaders coach Greg Cotreau would have liked to beat their rival, but he opted to look at the bigger picture.
“Obviously you want to win every game that you play,” Cotreau said. “We also wanted to make sure that we stayed healthy by the end of this game. If we win the game but someone goes down and gets hurt, then that doesn’t set us up for success going forward.”
One of the issues Memorial faced coming into the season was depth, so an injury certainly wouldn’t have helped its cause. However, in Elizabeth Barrientos, the Crusaders may have found another important contributor.
Barrientos scored all five of her points in the first quarter, but it was her defensive effort that offered a good sign for Memorial. She finished with four blocks.
and was a focal point of the offense whether she was scoring or not when Central began to double team her.
“Defensively, she has been kind of our anchor,” said Cotreau. “Any scoring we get from her is definitely an added benefit. She knows her role and she plays her role really, really, really well.”