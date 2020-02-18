MANCHESTER — By now it’s clear how the Manchester Central girls’ basketball team wants to play. The Little Green hound opponents on defense and take their time offensively, working to get their points in the easiest ways possible.
That was the case on Tuesday, when they forced city rival Trinity to commit 22 turnovers and attacked the basket on the way to a 40-20 win.
“They were fast and physical,” Trinity coach Dave Schaub said of Central’s defense. “They slide their feet really fast and play great help defense. We were trying to run some pick-and-rolls but they had the help there. We got in there a couple of times and I think we should have gone to it a little more. We might’ve given up on it a little too soon, but their defense is just really tough.”
Central set the tone early by forcing Trinity into 10 first-quarter turnovers and rode that defensive effort to a 9-2 lead at the end of the frame.
A quiet second quarter resulted in a 16-7 lead for Central going into halftime. Devan Booth then came out and scored five quick points to bring Trinity within four to begin the third quarter, scoring on a layup and again finishing through contact before converting the and-one free throw.
The Little Green regained control quickly, however, holding Trinity to just one point the rest of the quarter while scoring 15 of their own.
“I thought we came out with a little more purpose in the second half,” Central coach Mike Wenners said. “I think we were able to push the ball out a little bit more in transition where we weren’t able to do that in the first half. When you’re able to get some easy transition baskets it makes our offense, or any offense, that much better.”
Destiny Jordan was particularly effective in the quarter, scoring six of her 10 points in the stanza. Jailyn Johnson dropped in four of her six, as well.
As a team, the Little Green scored 11 of their points at the free throw line. Despite shooting barely above 50%, it was an effective way for them to score points when other shots weren’t falling and it was a good sign of aggressiveness.
“We missed a ton of shots early,” Wenners said. “Easy baskets. But that will happen. That’s why it was so important to force the turnovers because that meant we had more chances to score.”
Trinity was in a similar situation itself in the first half, dominating the offensive glass yet failing to come up with more than a couple second-chance buckets the Pioneers could have used to keep it even closer.
“It’s something where we knew we were going to have to rebound to stay close,” Schaub said. “We’ve had games where we haven’t rebounded well at all. To compete tonight we knew we had to do our part on the boards on both ends. We did at times but it didn’t always work out for us.”