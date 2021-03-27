Ernie Yerrington and Justin Sumner first crossed paths when Sumner was an assistant coach with the Saint Anselm College baseball program and Yerrington’s son Preston played for the Hawks. They’ll have a chance to get reacquainted when the Manchester Central and Manchester Memorial baseball teams play each other this spring.
Both Yerrington and Sumner were recently hired as varsity head coaches. Yerrington has taken over at Central, and Sumner will coach at Memorial.
Yerrington, 59, is a Manchester resident who attended Manchester West and Saint Anselm. He’s coached baseball at many levels, and has been an assistant coach at Central for the last nine years.
“It’s my intention to give everything I have to the program to make it as well-rounded as I can,” Yerrington said. “I’m looking forward to it very much. Looking forward to keeping Central a very competitive team.”
Sumner, 34, is originally from Missouri, but now lives in Manchester. He was an assistant with the New England College baseball program last season, and coached varsity baseball for one year at Rich Hill (Mo.) High School. He’s also coached at the youth and junior college levels.
“I’ve definitely been around the block a little bit,” Sumner said. “I really wanted to get a head coaching job and it (the Memorial job) happened to open up. I took my chances with it and was very fortunate to land it. It felt right, so I went for it.”
Yerrington replaces Kevin O’Leary, who resigned this year after eight seasons as Central’s head coach. Sumner takes over for Teri Gatzoulis, who stepped down during the winter after serving as Memorial head coach for five years. O’Leary and Gatzoulis both said they were leaving their coaching positions for family reasons.
Sumner works as a paraprofessional at Mountain View Middle School in Goffstown. He was planning to be an assistant coach at Goffstown High School this spring, but Goffstown coach Adam Lawrence encouraged him to apply for the Memorial job.
Sumner, who is also involved with the New Hampshire Bobcats travel program, said he hopes to become a high school athletic director in the future.
“A lot of people in town and with the organization I work with have told me, “You’re going to like this spot (Memorial),’” Sumner said. “I’m pretty excited about it.”
Yerrington helps run The Sports Mill indoor facility in Manchester, and coaches the Grizzlies Baseball Club and the New Hampshire Prospects programs. He has also been an assistant coach at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill, Mass., and at New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord.
He said he jumped at the opportunity when he learned that Central would be looking for a varsity head coach.
“When the position became open I was like, ‘absolutely,’” Yerrington said. “I’ve been involved for those nine years and I thought it would be a smooth transition, so I definitely got right on it.”
Both teams will hold tryouts next week. The NHIAA Division I season begins April 12.