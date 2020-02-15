Manchester Central edged Memorial 36-27 to capture the Manchester City Wrestling Meet on Saturday at Manchester West.
For the Little Green, Bryan Macas pinned Mikah Reinhold at 120 pounds, Nate Tsoupas pinned Ben O’Brien at 138, Raheem Dukes pinned Miguel Santiago at 195 and Andrew Farrell pinned Aiden LaFrance at 285. Jannat Altaee at 106 and Jackson Robidoux at 145 won by forfeits.
For the Crusaders, Riley Sullivan went to overtime to beat Alexis Dobson 12-10 at 113, August Connors pinned Manny Velazquez at 132, Matt Wilson beat Michael Hamel-Patrick 13-7 at 160, Justin Picardo pinned Nael Khenchil at 182 and Mene Adumene topped Brandon Perez 7-3 at 220.
West lost its two matches but got two wins from Kevin Johnson at 285 pounds, pinning Memorial’s Lafrance and Central’s Farrell. At 170, Emmanuel Broulidakis pinned Memorial’s Picardo.
CITY WRESTLING MEET
Saturday
At MANCHESTER WEST
Memorial 18, West 12
126: August Connors (M) def Christian Morency (W) by Fall; 160: Matt Wilson (M) wins by Forfeit; 170: Emmanuel Broulidakis (W) def Justin Picardo (M) by Fall; 220: Mene Adumene (M) wins by Forfeit; 285: Kevin Johnson (W) def Aiden Lafrance (MEM) by Fall
Central 36, Memorial 27
106: Jannat Altaee (C) won by forfeit; 113- Riley Sullivan (M) def. Alexis Dobson (C) 12-10 in OT; 120: Bryan Macias (C) def Mikah Reinhold (M) by Fall 3:06; 132: August Connors (M) Defeats Manny Velazquez (C) by Fall 1:00; 138: Nate Tsoupas (C) def. Ben Obrien (M) by Fall 3:30; 145: Jackson Robidoux (C) wins by Forfeit; 160: Matt Wilson (M) def. Michael Hamel-Patrick (C) 13-7; 182: Justin Picardo (M) def. Nael Khenchil (C) by Fall 1:47; 195: Raheen Dukes (C) def. Miguel Santiago (M) by Fall 2:26; 220: Mene Adumene (M) def. Brandon Perez 7-3; 285: Andrew Farrell (C) def. Aiden Lafrance by Fall in :45
Central 24, West 12
132: Manny Velazquez (C) def. Christian Morency (W) by Fall :37; 138: Nate Tsoupas (C) wins by forfeit; 145: Jackson Robidoux (C) wins by Forfeit; 170: Manny Broulidakis (W) wins by Forfeit; 195: Raheen Dukes (C) wins by Forfeit; 285: Kevin Johnson (W) def. Andrew Farrell by Fall 2:38