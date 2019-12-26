NASHUA — It was a clinic in game maintenance by the Alvirne of Hudson boys’ basketball team. The Broncos controlled the final 16 minutes to defeat Souhegan of Amherst 49-42 on Thursday in the opening round of the Chick-fil-A Holiday Tournament at Nashua South.
Up six at halftime, the Broncos never trailed despite a Souhegan rally that cut the lead to three in the fourth quarter. Alvirne put the game away with a 7-1 run over a two-minute stretch midway through the fourth to open a nine-point lead with three minutes left.
“We kicked up the intensity a little bit on defense,” Alvirne coach Marty Edwards said. “We tried to be a little more patient looking for where the opportunities were. We made a few adjustments against the zone. I thought Liam O’Neil and Paul Manzi worked well together. We really tried to be more precise with where we put the ball.”
Manzi and O’Neil combined for 14 points and 13 rebounds and were key cogs in a diverse Alvirne offense that kept the Sabers off-balance throughout.
Jack DeWitt added 13 points and senior guard Meshack Mugariri put in a game-high 17 points. Mugariri got Alvirne going early with 10 points in the first half.
“Shakey played great out of the gate,” Edwards said of Mugariri. “We told him to be more aggressive looking for his shot and let the game come to him. He did a good job tonight.”
It was all Alvirne early as the Broncos scored the game’s first nine points. They couldn’t bury the Sabers as Souhegan chipped away and eventually took a 14-13 lead early in the second quarter.
The Sabers led by as many as four, but the Broncos closed the first half with 10 straight points to go into intermission up 27-21. Despite mixing up the lineups, Souhegan couldn’t get the lead back even on the back of a 15-point, seven-rebound performance from junior forward Matt McCool.
“He’s a tough kid,” Edwards said of McCool. “We didn’t want to double him because he’s smart enough to dump it. We just tried to clog the lanes. Every time he had the ball we just made sure everyone knew where he was so we could take away what he wants to do.”
The only other Saber in double figures was Curtis Redd, who chipped in 10 points.
Thornton 52, Merrimack 38: It started well for Merrimack but Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine) was too much as the Trojans rolled past the Tomahawks 52-38 in the opening game of the boys Chick-fil-A Holiday Tournament at Nashua South.
The Tomahawks led 12-10 after the first quarter went into halftime down 10 points and couldn’t find a way to come back.
“We just stopped executing,” Merrimack coach Tim Goodridge said. “We haven’t had enough time together and it’s been our downfall the last couple years. When we need buckets we can’t figure it out yet. In fairness to the kids, we haven’t been together that long, and if we don’t correct that, it’s going to be a long season.”
After the strong start, the sharpshooting Trojans took over. Junior guard Payton Jones controlled the game for Thornton and racked up a game-high 16 points. He also added five rebounds and five assists, several of which went to Jack Pyzynski (15 points).
“(Jones is) a hard guy to contain, but (Pyzynski) lit us up,” Goodridge said. “That kid can really shoot. When we’d help, (Jones) would kick it to (Pyzynski) and he’d hurt us.”
The Tomahawks were held to three total field goals between the second and third quarters. Thronton outscored Merrimack 18-4 in the second quarter to take the game over. The Trojans built the lead to 15 after three quarters.
Merrimack was able to cut the gap to 10 but that was as close as it got.
Jared Dyer had a solid game with 11 points and five rebounds, including nine points in the opening quarter. Sophomore forward Jack Tarleton had 10 of his team-high 13 points in the second half.
“All of them have to work together as a unit better or we’re not going to beat anybody,” Goodridge said. “I thought there was a lot of individual stuff out there.”
Goffstown edges South in OT: In other action, Nashua North beat Milford and Goffstown edged South, 57-55 in overtime. Andreas Hulfachor had 17, Cody Rocheleau 16 for the Panthers.